How do you maintain any quality of life during a cut?

"Its gonna be suck bro. Just ride it out"
I still have 2 monhs. I fully hate this shit. A month and I lost 10 mystery pounds. Dont know what fat was even spent. God forbid we burn some of that belly fat. Wouldn't want that. No lets get rid of that dangerous ankle fat, or whatever that shit was.
Life is at a bare minimum. Don't enjoy the gym. How could you? it's like 15 minutes of machine bench and stretching.
More important is work life and finances. I need to find a new job or force a raise. That type of finessing is hard to pull off when your mind and body aren't working at 100%
I mean I hate the idea of just sorta maintaining your life for 4 months. That's a lot of time to go into hibernation. I guess for right now, I'm going to try to just knock out 10 pounds quickly and do a clean bulk for the summer.
