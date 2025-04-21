How do you maintain any quality of life during a cut?

From just reading a few of your posts, I'd say that there seems to be a pattern of "wanting great results fast". I remember, might be wrong, that you're above 23% body fat and on gear, which leads me to believe that there are multiple parameters not dialed in at all.



At that body composition there should be more than enough energy stored in your body for losing weight (burning off fat) and at the same time performing well in the gym far beyond "15 min. of machine bench and stretching". Get your training in check: eg. 2 days on, 1 day off (off day could/should(!) be additional cardio or an active day non the less), 48-72 h between training muscle groups again. Rather keep intensitiy high, than doing a lot of junk volume which only prolongs recovery times and leaves you drained. If lower body is a focus/needs work than you could do upper/lower, if lower body is not a priority than you could do pull, push, legs, rest, pull, push, rest, legs, ....,..... . Put a emphasize on actually progressing your training: getting STRONGER from week to week. Write down your sets, try to beat them in the next workout WITHOUT cheating just to beat your training log.



Neither a very low caloric diet nor anabolic steroids are an panacea for obesity and underperformance: Eat a lot of high quality protein (high leucine!) spread out over the day, aim for 180-220 g of protein. Eat carbs around your training. Easily digestible carbs 120-90 minutes before the gym, some (20-30 g) fast digestible carbs and protein (low fat!) very close after the gym, 120-90 minutes after the gym one higher complex carb, high protein, medium fatty meal, high protein meal before bed and after getting up.



If you are on gear and seemingly looking very soft, no energy, losing "mystery" weight, big ankles, lethargic, than you are probably using too much. Dial the dosage down, keep aromatization in a healthy low range to reduce water weight ("ankle fat", "mystery pounds"), DO THE WORK and keep progressing, BE PATIENT.