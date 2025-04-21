How do you maintain any quality of life during a cut?

"Its gonna be suck bro. Just ride it out"

I still have 2 monhs. I fully hate this shit. A month and I lost 10 mystery pounds. Dont know what fat was even spent. God forbid we burn some of that belly fat. Wouldn't want that. No lets get rid of that dangerous ankle fat, or whatever that shit was.


Life is at a bare minimum. Don't enjoy the gym. How could you? it's like 15 minutes of machine bench and stretching.

More important is work life and finances. I need to find a new job or force a raise. That type of finessing is hard to pull off when your mind and body aren't working at 100%

I mean I hate the idea of just sorta maintaining your life for 4 months. That's a lot of time to go into hibernation. I guess for right now, I'm going to try to just knock out 10 pounds quickly and do a clean bulk for the summer.
 
From just reading a few of your posts, I'd say that there seems to be a pattern of "wanting great results fast". I remember, might be wrong, that you're above 23% body fat and on gear, which leads me to believe that there are multiple parameters not dialed in at all.

At that body composition there should be more than enough energy stored in your body for losing weight (burning off fat) and at the same time performing well in the gym far beyond "15 min. of machine bench and stretching". Get your training in check: eg. 2 days on, 1 day off (off day could/should(!) be additional cardio or an active day non the less), 48-72 h between training muscle groups again. Rather keep intensitiy high, than doing a lot of junk volume which only prolongs recovery times and leaves you drained. If lower body is a focus/needs work than you could do upper/lower, if lower body is not a priority than you could do pull, push, legs, rest, pull, push, rest, legs, ....,..... . Put a emphasize on actually progressing your training: getting STRONGER from week to week. Write down your sets, try to beat them in the next workout WITHOUT cheating just to beat your training log.

Neither a very low caloric diet nor anabolic steroids are an panacea for obesity and underperformance: Eat a lot of high quality protein (high leucine!) spread out over the day, aim for 180-220 g of protein. Eat carbs around your training. Easily digestible carbs 120-90 minutes before the gym, some (20-30 g) fast digestible carbs and protein (low fat!) very close after the gym, 120-90 minutes after the gym one higher complex carb, high protein, medium fatty meal, high protein meal before bed and after getting up.

If you are on gear and seemingly looking very soft, no energy, losing "mystery" weight, big ankles, lethargic, than you are probably using too much. Dial the dosage down, keep aromatization in a healthy low range to reduce water weight ("ankle fat", "mystery pounds"), DO THE WORK and keep progressing, BE PATIENT.
 
You would be correct. I'm usually secure enough that I don't have that "Instant Results! Now!" mentality.. What changed is that I think from 220 to 206 where I'm at now.. Lotta that was water weight from PEDs but also leg muscle. Since I took a month off.


I'm irritated that I'm close to 200 pounds and not looking lean. Its a level of body dysmorphia I haven't seen since before I started pinning. So I'm just going to push the pace. Sometimes you gotta get shit done.

My diet is pretty bad though. Imma do some research on my own and find good source for carbs. Not gonna waste your time with basic questions. Appreciate the response.
 
Not wasting my time, I could always just not respond.

-Concerning carb sources: Find sources which suit you and your body. Different people, digest foods differently. Usually most people can eat lots of white rice without problems, so maybe try that first. Do not overthink or overcomplicate things, just stick to your plan for 8-12 weeks and you will be successful.

-Eat rice meal+whey+berries/rice, some chicken, veggies 90-120 mins before training, some whey and a banana after training. Rice, meat and veggies + fats again 90-120 min after training. Another shake or protein rich meal before going to bed, same in the AM.

-Do your cardio and ramp the cardio up before lowering your calories when weightloss stagnates.

-Concentrate on keeping the intensity high, volume low, training frequency mid/high.

-I believe I've read that you're on a 250 mg "cruise". Thats a lot for a cruise, especially when at a higher bodyfat percentage (=higher aromatization). Most people will hold more water than neccessary at that dosage especially when not using an aromatase inhibitor. I get the "more is better-mentality" but you would get the same results at 150-180 mg/week, but most probably feel better due to less lethargy, less water weight. Especially the water weight causes two things: you seem fatter than you are and might get higher than neccessary blood pressure.

-dont know if youre up to date on your bloodwork but whats your TSH/free t3/free t4, if you are?

-SHGB is probably higher than needs to be which means you use less of the administered hormones anyway, so might as well lower the dosage. Just for reference: I weigh 235 lbs at around 18% body fat (shoulder and biceps, triceps veins, upper to abdominals visible) at the moment. So too fat as well, but I wouldnt need close to 250 mg as a cruise dose.
 
