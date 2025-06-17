How do you like Brady's shot at a title?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Big fan of dude. Obviously he's looking at a title eliminator. I think he needs some luck with the matchups
He can beat Garry -- has the IQ to exploit his strength advantage
Shavkat -- depends on Shav's health
Think he's about 50/50 against Islam. Will have the weight advantage
Don't like him against JDM -- too chinny to do well against a technically sound boxer with power. He'd get caught with something.
Usman Brady is a crazy fight. Obviously Usman has more wrestling pedigree, and will get the takedowns. Does he have enough power to spark Brady?
Overall -- I give him like 20% to beat Garry and then Islam
10% if its any other combination of opponents. Tough division
