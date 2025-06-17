How do you like Brady's shot at a title?

Big fan of dude. Obviously he's looking at a title eliminator. I think he needs some luck with the matchups

He can beat Garry -- has the IQ to exploit his strength advantage

Shavkat -- depends on Shav's health

Think he's about 50/50 against Islam. Will have the weight advantage

Don't like him against JDM -- too chinny to do well against a technically sound boxer with power. He'd get caught with something.

Usman Brady is a crazy fight. Obviously Usman has more wrestling pedigree, and will get the takedowns. Does he have enough power to spark Brady?

Overall -- I give him like 20% to beat Garry and then Islam

10% if its any other combination of opponents. Tough division
 
Shavkat is undeniably the number 1 contender but with him being sidelined til next year throws a monkey wrench into things. 170 is very interesting right now because:

Brady coming off a dominating win vs Leon, but not a very impressive win streak overall & has a loss to Belal.

Ian Garry beat a guy recently not even in the top 10 & before that lost to Shavkat.

Belal was recently champ but lost his last fight pretty convincingly. No need for an immediate rematch especially since he never successfully defended.

Usman looked like his old self vs Buck, but is 1-3 & was inactive for nearly 2 years.

Islam makes the most sense for a title shot right now because he is the 155 champ & usually when a champion moves to another division they tend to get the title shot. & since it's a bit of a head scratcher of who would be next in line for JDM with Shavkat being out, might as well give Islam the title shot while the four guys mentioned get sorted out. Easiest way to do that is match Brady up with Ian Garry & Usman with Belal.

Back to the point of this thread. Sean Brady is most definitely in the mix of things at 170 as far as getting a shot at the belt. But he still has some fights in front of him.
 
His striking is pretty shit, so he's screwed if he can't take someone down, and WW has Usman, Islam, Shavkat, and even Garry is hard to take down. Those guys would probably smack him around.
 
Islam v. JDM
Belal v. Brady 2
Usman v. Shav
Garry v. Morales

That should clear things up for the division.
 
His striking is pretty shit, so he's screwed if he can't take someone down, and WW has Usman, Islam, Shavkat, and even Garry is hard to take down. Those guys would probably smack him around.
No to Garry, yes to the others. Garry isn’t all that strong. I think Brady gets him on the ground pretty easily
 
