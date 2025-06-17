How do you like Brady's shot at a title?

Shavkat is undeniably the number 1 contender but with him being sidelined til next year throws a monkey wrench into things. 170 is very interesting right now because:



Brady coming off a dominating win vs Leon, but not a very impressive win streak overall & has a loss to Belal.



Ian Garry beat a guy recently not even in the top 10 & before that lost to Shavkat.



Belal was recently champ but lost his last fight pretty convincingly. No need for an immediate rematch especially since he never successfully defended.



Usman looked like his old self vs Buck, but is 1-3 & was inactive for nearly 2 years.



Islam makes the most sense for a title shot right now because he is the 155 champ & usually when a champion moves to another division they tend to get the title shot. & since it's a bit of a head scratcher of who would be next in line for JDM with Shavkat being out, might as well give Islam the title shot while the four guys mentioned get sorted out. Easiest way to do that is match Brady up with Ian Garry & Usman with Belal.



Back to the point of this thread. Sean Brady is most definitely in the mix of things at 170 as far as getting a shot at the belt. But he still has some fights in front of him.