how do you guys think omalley vs yair goes?

if yair beats volk i think o malley gets the first crack at him.

both are the same on the ground, both are impressive on the feets but tactfully sean i s better.

definitely an exciting fight and one of the few ufc would want for sean at 145

i can see this be yair defense or a fight after sean fights someone like umar.
 
Sean doesn't have a lot of good match ups at the top of FW besides Yair and Ortega
