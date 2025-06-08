how do you guys think omalley vs yair goes?

ArtardFiesta
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2021
- Messages
- 2,044
- Reaction score
- 4,896
if yair beats volk i think o malley gets the first crack at him.
both are the same on the ground, both are impressive on the feets but tactfully sean i s better.
definitely an exciting fight and one of the few ufc would want for sean at 145
i can see this be yair defense or a fight after sean fights someone like umar.
both are the same on the ground, both are impressive on the feets but tactfully sean i s better.
definitely an exciting fight and one of the few ufc would want for sean at 145
i can see this be yair defense or a fight after sean fights someone like umar.