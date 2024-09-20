pugilistico
- Nov 28, 2021
@Slothbroth 's thread got me wondering: how do Sherbros meet women? Not everybody has a deli with a cute girl working at the counter.
Do you meet them in bars? Cold approach women on the streetz? Dating apps? Introduction through friends? Mail order bribes? Family gatherings?
In my 20s I went out to bars and hit on women quite often but I decided to stop approaching women almost entirely in my 30s because I realized I don't like bothering people. In my 20s, I would approach 5-10 women a night and maybe get numbers from half of them, with even less of a chance of anything more coming out of it. A lot of effort for very little success. Haven't done that in many years now.
The last time I talked to a woman at a bar was a few months ago and it was only because I noticed that she kept looking over at me and smiling. Turned out she was actually looking over to a guy sitting next to me who she met before. I started talking to her when she came over to say hi to him. Ended up partying with her and making out.
Now I prefer to meet people "naturally" in social settings. I have an active social life and I get invited to get togethers and occasionally there will be a woman who is interested in me and if click with her, I invite her to do stuff with me.
Sometimes I'll use apps and meet someone cool but it's not often that happens.
My approach gives me a very high ratio of "success" compared to the effort I put in, but the opportunities are fewer because I don't go out of my way to create them. So far it's been working for me and the older I get, I don't care enough to make more of an effort anyway.
