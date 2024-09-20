Now I prefer to meet people "naturally" in social settings. I have an active social life and I get invited to get togethers and occasionally there will be a woman who is interested in me and if click with her, I invite her to do stuff with me.

Sometimes I'll use apps and meet someone cool but it's not often that happens.



My approach gives me a very high ratio of "success" compared to the effort I put in, but the opportunities are fewer because I don't go out of my way to create them. So far it's been working for me and the older I get, I don't care enough to make more of an effort anyway.