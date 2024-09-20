Social How do you guys meet women?

@Slothbroth 's thread got me wondering: how do Sherbros meet women? Not everybody has a deli with a cute girl working at the counter.

Do you meet them in bars? Cold approach women on the streetz? Dating apps? Introduction through friends? Mail order bribes? Family gatherings?

In my 20s I went out to bars and hit on women quite often but I decided to stop approaching women almost entirely in my 30s because I realized I don't like bothering people. In my 20s, I would approach 5-10 women a night and maybe get numbers from half of them, with even less of a chance of anything more coming out of it. A lot of effort for very little success. Haven't done that in many years now.

The last time I talked to a woman at a bar was a few months ago and it was only because I noticed that she kept looking over at me and smiling. Turned out she was actually looking over to a guy sitting next to me who she met before. I started talking to her when she came over to say hi to him. Ended up partying with her and making out.

Now I prefer to meet people "naturally" in social settings. I have an active social life and I get invited to get togethers and occasionally there will be a woman who is interested in me and if click with her, I invite her to do stuff with me.
Sometimes I'll use apps and meet someone cool but it's not often that happens.

My approach gives me a very high ratio of "success" compared to the effort I put in, but the opportunities are fewer because I don't go out of my way to create them. So far it's been working for me and the older I get, I don't care enough to make more of an effort anyway.
 
One place I know for sure you don't meet women is on Sherdog

No woman can bench teh 275 and be 6'5''
<{UberTS}>

But I like your approach Sherbro. Meeting people in person is better, though nowadays people seem to not know how to deal with cold approaches
 
If I was single I'd probably meet women at bars. I don't know why you think you're bothering them by approaching them at a bar. That's pretty much what most people are there for unless they're already taken and just hanging out with friends.

What's funny is meeting at bars used to be the trashy way to meet back in the day but the shit show that is online dating makes meeting at bars seem so much more normal now.
 
I have a wedding ring and a cute dog, so women just cold approach me.


pugilistico said:
Now I prefer to meet people "naturally" in social settings. I have an active social life and I get invited to get togethers and occasionally there will be a woman who is interested in me and if click with her, I invite her to do stuff with me.
Sometimes I'll use apps and meet someone cool but it's not often that happens.

My approach gives me a very high ratio of "success" compared to the effort I put in, but the opportunities are fewer because I don't go out of my way to create them. So far it's been working for me and the older I get, I don't care enough to make more of an effort anyway.
Quite a few of us were telling @Slothbroth and every dude asking for dating advice this is EXACTLY what he needs to do.
 
I just wait til my friends are done with them and then I slide right in


tenor.gif
 
It all starts with good hygiene (fresh breath/pits and clean fingernails is a must) and clean pressed clothes and sparkling shiny clean shoes.

Whenever you have all that going when you leave the house, whichever female you run into will typically become a positive meeting.

At that point if you aren't intimidated or faux confident in your approach things can be very easy at that point, especially if you got game.
 
I was absolutely terrible at it when I was single. Only reason I'm married now is a a coworker of mine has a son that needed Occupational Therapy services. She made friends with the therapist and found out she was single, then told her about me and showed her pictures of me. Then she set us up on a blind date and we got married like a year later. I legit had no idea how to find single women. I hated bars and clubs.
 
So I've been married for a long time but back when I was single I never picked up anyone in a bar.

I met most chicks at college, then at work.

My wife, for instance, was a customer where I worked at the time.

If you have a job where you don't interact with many people then I would assume it's much harder.
 
Im married ow, but when I was single...talking to them actually worked pretty good for me.
Then again I was a total whore so what do I know lol
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
One place I know for sure you don't meet women is on Sherdog

No woman can bench teh 275 and be 6'5''
<{UberTS}>

But I like your approach Sherbro. Meeting people in person is better, though nowadays people seem to not know how to deal with cold approaches
There's a giant kickboxer chick who looks normal size next to Thor Bjornsson and throws manlets around like a Sherdogger.
I'm pretty sure she'd fit in here just fine.



 
A variety of ways. I don't go out as much now post my mid thirties, but when I do I tend to hit it off with someone the majority of the time. Other than that, through work, the gym and occasionally tinder when I feel like it. There's a lot out there, but granted it's harder to meet someone you have a real connection with especially if you've been single for a while. I find that the older I get the less I want to invest.
 
I’m married now, but I never had success in cold-approaching; to me, that method is outdated. The best thing to do in my opinion, is build your social circle as much as possible. When you do this, it opens the door for the chance of meeting new women; it is how I met my wife.
 
