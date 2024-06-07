How do you folks balance weight training, cardio, and practicing your sport?

I guess for "practicing your sport", I meant martial arts, since this is Sherdog.



I'm 1.5 years in to my powerlifting life. I plan to keep it up until I get three years of training under my belt... But something in me tells me I should switch to Judo forever after that, still training but deprioritizing the heavy stuff.



With that said, how do you folks structure your weekly training that involves weight training, cardio, and sports practice?



I'd really appreciate it.