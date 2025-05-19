how do you fight a guy like morales?

UFC put up all his fights

Well fuck. that's an unfair reach. He looks like Giannis landing some of those straights and jabs.

He gets sloppy but like.. It's the UFC. None of these guys have clean striking. Maybe 6 of them..



I think he matches up well against Garry and Buckley.

Garry has the most trouble. Weighs 20 pounds less... used to fighting on the outside.. he probably gets stopped

Buckley --- height and reach disadvantage. Might not have the power or tactics to overcome that. Has he won on the ground?
 
take him down, make him tired, soften him up, slow him down.

forward pressure after the first round and take away the reach advantage

or a bjj black belt grapple fest.
 
He looked good as the hammer against old shot Burns.

Let's see if that is still the case against guys in or closer to their primes.

Can he fight tired?

Can he wrestle?

What does he do if a guy is patient and does not give him the strikes he wants to counter? How does he handle feints and broken rhythm? Still lots of things to prove
 
He looked good as the hammer against old shot Burns.

Let's see if that is still the case against guys in or closer to their primes.

Can he fight tired?

Can he wrestle?

What does he do if a guy is patient and does not give him the strikes he wants to counter? How does he handle feints and broken rhythm? Still lots of things to prove
Yeah the problem with being patient is that you're eating punches constantly.

He's catching dudes from miles out
 
take him down, make him tired, soften him up, slow him down.

forward pressure after the first round and take away the reach advantage

or a bjj black belt grapple fest.
yes, crowd him and make it dirty. Randy Couture style dirty boxing so his reach is nullified.
 
"Unintentional" Ball shot so he starts dropping his hands.

"Unintentional" but deep Eye poke so he's on his feet scrambling and can't judge distance and speed or see what follows the jab -- then panics like Cejudo and Volkanovski.

Take him down then Head Butt him disguised as moving up in his guard,

then start a flurry of ground and pound mixing in some Back of the Head punches whilst the Ref is distracted by the excitement of a Finish.

Celebrate like Weidman after his double eye-poke victory.
 
He looked good as the hammer against old shot Burns.

Let's see if that is still the case against guys in or closer to their primes.

Can he fight tired?

Can he wrestle?

What does he do if a guy is patient and does not give him the strikes he wants to counter? How does he handle feints and broken rhythm? Still lots of things to prove
I mean he's been training judo and wrestling his whole life so I think he's probably pretty hard to take down


But to me it looks like he cuts alot of weight. Might have problems if someone can really make him work for multiple rounds.
 
