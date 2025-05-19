how do you fight a guy like morales?

BroScienceTalkatWork
UFC put up all his fights
Well fuck. that's an unfair reach. He looks like Giannis landing some of those straights and jabs.
He gets sloppy but like.. It's the UFC. None of these guys have clean striking. Maybe 6 of them..
I think he matches up well against Garry and Buckley.
Garry has the most trouble. Weighs 20 pounds less... used to fighting on the outside.. he probably gets stopped
Buckley --- height and reach disadvantage. Might not have the power or tactics to overcome that. Has he won on the ground?