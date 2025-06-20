Social How do you feel, as an American, knowing your government is sending billions of dollars to support Israel ?

Why did you

Why did you

reacted to your reaction
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,932
Reaction score
7,588
As an American, ask yourself this:

Why is our government—under both Republicans and Democrats—sending billions of dollars to Israel, a country currently committing genocide in Gaza, while millions of Americans suffer at home?

Israel, under fugitive PM Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, recently attacked Iran—escalating tensions in the region.

Netanyahu has falsely claimed for over 30 years that Iran is “weeks away” from a nuclear bomb.

But Trump ignores his own country's intelligence, and instead believes Netanyahu—a man facing corruption charges and now war crimes.

All while here at home:
– Homelessness is exploding
– Infrastructure is collapsing
– Healthcare is a luxury
– Rent and home prices are insane
– Jobs are insecure
– Living costs are skyrocketing


And Trump says:
“Let’s go to war for Israel.”

Is this what representing Americans looks like?
Is this what patriotism means now—sacrificing your own citizens for the agenda of a foreign criminal leader?

How many Americans have to die, go broke, or fall through the cracks before we ask:

Who is our government really working for?

We don’t need more war.
We need schools, hospitals, homes, safety nets—and leaders who put Americans first, not foreign extremists.
 
Not an American, but as a Brit I'm extremely angry at our government.

Giving lip service in public, then continuing with full support and funding in private.

Cowards.
 
What we send to Israel is really just a drop in the bucket and not preventing us from addressing these things

– Homelessness is exploding
– Infrastructure is collapsing
– Healthcare is a luxury
– Rent and home prices are insane
– Jobs are insecure
– Living costs are skyrocketing

But yes, these things absolutely need to be addressed by someone whether it's Democrats or Republicans. Democrats are more likely to address these concerns, but my perception is that focus has shifted away from these topics in recent years. We need to get back to caring about American citizens no matter who is in power.
 
Why did you said:
As an American, ask yourself this:

Why is our government—under both Republicans and Democrats—sending billions of dollars to Israel, a country currently committing genocide in Gaza, while millions of Americans suffer at home?

Israel, under fugitive PM Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, recently attacked Iran—escalating tensions in the region.

Netanyahu has falsely claimed for over 30 years that Iran is “weeks away” from a nuclear bomb.

But Trump ignores his own country's intelligence, and instead believes Netanyahu—a man facing corruption charges and now war crimes.

All while here at home:
– Homelessness is exploding
– Infrastructure is collapsing
– Healthcare is a luxury
– Rent and home prices are insane
– Jobs are insecure
– Living costs are skyrocketing


And Trump says:
“Let’s go to war for Israel.”

Is this what representing Americans looks like?
Is this what patriotism means now—sacrificing your own citizens for the agenda of a foreign criminal leader?

How many Americans have to die, go broke, or fall through the cracks before we ask:

Who is our government really working for?

We don’t need more war.
We need schools, hospitals, homes, safety nets—and leaders who put Americans first, not foreign extremists.
Click to expand...
I agree in principle. Why not rename the thread to include every country outside the US? Or are you specifically against helping Isrsel?
 
Irsarel is purchasing U.S weapons for more $ than had been " sent " as support. Historically and doesn't matter dems or reps.
Also likes or not Israel is U.S strategic partner in regional control, business and finanances with huge impact on U.S. They also does have thermonuclar weapons depite common denial flowchart.
 
Cherry Brigand said:
I agree in principle. Why not rename the thread to include every country outside the US? Or are you specifically against helping Isrsel?
Click to expand...
I agree all other countries should be included.
I am not against helping Israel, im questioning the 'help' they are getting
 
Why did you said:
I agree all other countries should be included.
I am not against helping Israel, im questioning the 'help' they are getting
Click to expand...
Since yemen shit Europe is helping them and in reality damn a lot.

Ofc with excpetion that they didn't had supplied bombs for deal with terrorists in Lebanon or Gaza. Benny told that he needs more bombs...
They had helped to deal with drones and anti ship missiles and a lot btw.
 
What are we getting for our money is my question on this. Right now they are going after a common foe so there is that. My question is alway what do we get for our money and effort.

I would like to see us friendly with at least one or two countries in that region also.
 
Aurelian said:
What we send to Israel is really just a drop in the bucket and not preventing us from addressing these things

– Homelessness is exploding
– Infrastructure is collapsing
– Healthcare is a luxury
– Rent and home prices are insane
– Jobs are insecure
– Living costs are skyrocketing

But yes, these things absolutely need to be addressed by someone whether it's Democrats or Republicans. Democrats are more likely to address these concerns, but my perception is that focus has shifted away from these topics in recent years. We need to get back to caring about American citizens no matter who is in power.
Click to expand...
More likely? They are the only ones. The GOP has one concern: tax cuts and deregulation as they grift. If you care about any of those things on your list then voting for the GOP is idiocy.
 
Crazy Source said:
More likely? They are the only ones. The GOP has one concern: tax cuts and deregulation as they grift. If you care about any of those things on your list then voting for the GOP is idiocy.
Click to expand...
Talking about it and doing it are different things. I would vote Dem if they put these issues as a focus. But they are bought off by the elite just like the Republicans are which means you have to focus on different issues that are at the center of focus by default.
 
Why did you said:
As an American, ask yourself this:

Why is our government—under both Republicans and Democrats—sending billions of dollars to Israel, a country currently committing genocide in Gaza, while millions of Americans suffer at home?

Israel, under fugitive PM Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, recently attacked Iran—escalating tensions in the region.

Netanyahu has falsely claimed for over 30 years that Iran is “weeks away” from a nuclear bomb.

But Trump ignores his own country's intelligence, and instead believes Netanyahu—a man facing corruption charges and now war crimes.

All while here at home:
– Homelessness is exploding
– Infrastructure is collapsing
– Healthcare is a luxury
– Rent and home prices are insane
– Jobs are insecure
– Living costs are skyrocketing


And Trump says:
“Let’s go to war for Israel.”

Is this what representing Americans looks like?
Is this what patriotism means now—sacrificing your own citizens for the agenda of a foreign criminal leader?

How many Americans have to die, go broke, or fall through the cracks before we ask:

Who is our government really working for?

We don’t need more war.
We need schools, hospitals, homes, safety nets—and leaders who put Americans first, not foreign extremists.
Click to expand...
LMAO at the idea it has any consequence what Americans feel, think, do or say about these issues. One of the most cucked nations on earth in terms how much influence the population has, they voted in Orangeman on an anti-war platform for fucks sake. Its a sham mono party system with a pseudo democracy.

 
Aurelian said:
Talking about it and doing it are different things. I would vote Dem if they put these issues as a focus. But they are bought off by the elite just like the Republicans are which means you have to focus on different issues that are at the center of focus by default.
Click to expand...
The last DEM President passed an infrastructure bill.
 
We spend billions of dollars supporting everyone.
 
Why did you said:
As an American, ask yourself this:

Why is our government—under both Republicans and Democrats—sending billions of dollars to Israel, a country currently committing genocide in Gaza, while millions of Americans suffer at home?

Israel, under fugitive PM Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, recently attacked Iran—escalating tensions in the region.

Netanyahu has falsely claimed for over 30 years that Iran is “weeks away” from a nuclear bomb.

But Trump ignores his own country's intelligence, and instead believes Netanyahu—a man facing corruption charges and now war crimes.

All while here at home:
– Homelessness is exploding
– Infrastructure is collapsing
– Healthcare is a luxury
– Rent and home prices are insane
– Jobs are insecure
– Living costs are skyrocketing


And Trump says:
“Let’s go to war for Israel.”

Is this what representing Americans looks like?
Is this what patriotism means now—sacrificing your own citizens for the agenda of a foreign criminal leader?

How many Americans have to die, go broke, or fall through the cracks before we ask:

Who is our government really working for?

We don’t need more war.
We need schools, hospitals, homes, safety nets—and leaders who put Americans first, not foreign extremists.
Click to expand...
Homelessness is exploding?You never noticed it before Trump took office and Israel bombed Iran? Same with infrastructure, healthcare and cost of living?

What gets me is these things are things we've complained about for decades before Israel bombed Iran but now something Trump says is the straw that breaks the camels back?

I'm all for the USA cutting foreign aid to basically everyone but not because a few neckbeards are pretending to be outraged over Iran. Israel has a right to defend themselves. Any capable nation would do the same with a neighbor like Iran.
 
Crazy Source said:
The last DEM President passed an infrastructure bill.
Click to expand...
Infrastructure isn't an issue that is either/or Democrat or Republican, to me. Everyone benefits off of this and nobody bitches about it no matter which party does it.

Bush, Obama, and Biden have passed infrastructure bills within the last 20 years.
 
Netanyahu' is very slick and good at manipulation, but he's a bullshitter. At the end of the day, he's a nasty war criminal who has no problem targeting civilians. He projects what he is doing to other countries.

Israel just bombed a refugee center in Gaza while the attention is on Iran. Israel is a terrorist state; they target civilians even though they claim they try to avoid it. They're good liars.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
International American Public Support For Israel 'Fraying' Across Political Spectrum
9 10 11
Replies
205
Views
5K
evergreenrider
evergreenrider
LeonardoBjj
International Dozens of countries speak out against Trump sanctions on ICC
Replies
14
Views
761
Andy Capp
Andy Capp
Siver!
International US Set to Lose Billions as Foreign Tourists Stay Away
14 15 16
Replies
306
Views
9K
HereticBD
HereticBD

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,102
Messages
57,449,194
Members
175,717
Latest member
Kombat Konnoisseur

Share this page

Back
Top