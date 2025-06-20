As an American, ask yourself this:



Why is our government—under both Republicans and Democrats—sending billions of dollars to Israel, a country currently committing genocide in Gaza, while millions of Americans suffer at home?



Israel, under fugitive PM Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, recently attacked Iran—escalating tensions in the region.



Netanyahu has falsely claimed for over 30 years that Iran is “weeks away” from a nuclear bomb.



But Trump ignores his own country's intelligence, and instead believes Netanyahu—a man facing corruption charges and now war crimes.



All while here at home:

– Homelessness is exploding

– Infrastructure is collapsing

– Healthcare is a luxury

– Rent and home prices are insane

– Jobs are insecure

– Living costs are skyrocketing





And Trump says:

“Let’s go to war for Israel.”



Is this what representing Americans looks like?

Is this what patriotism means now—sacrificing your own citizens for the agenda of a foreign criminal leader?



How many Americans have to die, go broke, or fall through the cracks before we ask:



Who is our government really working for?



We don’t need more war.

We need schools, hospitals, homes, safety nets—and leaders who put Americans first, not foreign extremists.