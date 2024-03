Davidjacksonjones said: Its a great, banger card no doubt, but I'd prefer if Islam, Edwards, Topuria and Omalley defend more in their divisions rather than have all the divisions clogged up with all these 2 division champ fights Click to expand...

if these fighters fight, we can finally end the "what if" debates. the absolute best fighter in the world right now, skill-for-skill, in or around their weight classes.ufc 299 destroyed the benoit st-denis and jailton almeida hype trains, anthony joshua ended the ngannou hypetrain (proved the obvious that boxers > mma in boxing)now the only real heavyweight threats are jon jones and tom aspinall for best fighter on the planet, maybe ever (fedor is goat but he was smaller and had lots of losses past his prime)