Opinion how do you feel about Taylor Swift as president?

l7mirid0gpgc1.jpeg



She doesn't have any experience at that sort of thing but so is Putin's dog who almost ran our country into the ground.
I think it depends on her policies are and how well she does in debates. So far we know none of her policies and we have never heard her debate policy to my knowledge.
I don't think that many democrats would vote for a celebrity unless they can also show that they would be a good president.
Electing random crappy celebs is more of a Republican strategy.
 
