Really enjoyed watching him compete and it really was inspiring to see him outwork guys who came from different backgrounds and still break them. That's something that truly can't be taught and even if you are born with it, it probably isn't the same being born in that part of the world. I don't care for the religious stuff because it's all bullshit IMO but to see him stick to his beliefs and not want ALL the money and fame that he rightfully earned he didn't want all of it and sure, he wasn't too smart with all of it completely but that's more into his personal life that I don't care to see. All in all, he was one of the very best to ever compete and it was a pleasure to see him fight and prove his doubters wrong all the way to the very end. GOAT LW fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov!