POLL: How do you feel about Jones being open to fighting Poatan but not Aspinall?

  • A clear duck to the rightful interim champion. Might as well relinquish the belt

    Votes: 35 70.0%

  • Fuck the integrity of the sport. Anything that benefits Jones works for me.

    Votes: 6 12.0%

  • Hurry up and fucking retire.

    Votes: 9 18.0%
  • Total voters
    50
He is gonna retire I think it is a fix at this point. Unless Dana snubs both Aspinall and Ankalaev which could happen honestly.
 
Fuck right off. Would be so dumb, you fight the interim champ, Alex has zero takedown defence, Izzy controlled him for a entire round, same with Jiri and so did Andreas, not to mention Jan controlling Alex for all of round 1 and 3, I’m tired of UFC not giving champs the toughest match
 
Would be a fun fight
 
I felt like we're about to find out why in Boxing the promoters can't legally control the belts.

The UFC loses its last remaining shred of being a real sports organization if they let Jon defend his title again against someone not holding the interim belt.
 
It's a slight duck. Jones has so much fucking mileage, if he was a beloved fighter here you would have people just telling him to call it a career on top. Pereira is still a monster. Would be a fun fight, but not fair to Aspinall who's been waiting for the Stipe fight to get over with. I still feel like Jones is gonna shock everyone and call out Aspinall, maybe he's trolling right now or keeping expectations low.
 
Apsinal hands gestures are saying hey bro easy i was just joking
 
Tweak896 said:
It's a slight duck. Jones has so much fucking mileage, if he was a beloved fighter here you would have people just telling him to call it a career on top. Pereira is still a monster. Would be a fun fight, but not fair to Aspinall who's been waiting for the Stipe fight to get over with. I still feel like Jones is gonna shock everyone and call out Aspinall, maybe he's trolling right now or keeping expectations low.
Click to expand...
How can it be a slight duck?

Its the interim champion.

He could retire on top after Stipe. But hes's saying hes gonna fight a guy not even in the division.
 
Once you start talking about valid and competitive opponents as not being worth the risk (i.e. he openly acknowledges that he is not confident he would win) then you should retire as you don't belong there anymore. I quite honestly find him pathetic lately. His bad attitude has marred his significant and real accomplishments, he will be remembered (by me) as a cheat, drug addict, woman beater and a coward, not as a great fighter
 
I feel there are a lot of triggered people in here, and i can feel the emotions Jones is the thief of joy and happiness and it seems he has taken away all of your happiness in here. Some would say it is a job well done for the years of whining and crying about him. Looks like he will get the last laugh or the last amount of joy stolen from you wretched shit stains. I never knew that jones would get the upper hand on the haters who take thrill in his hate and downfall but it seems he has outdone it and made you joyless.

The truth is jones will probably fight Aspinall as Dana has mentioned it unless he retires. You can tell that Jones is saying all those things to get under the skin of Aspinall, his fans and the haters. He mentioned that the stipe fight is the litmus test whether he continues or stays. He even mentioned how he would whip Aspinalls ass easily a while back, so he knows the deal. Jones just does not like Aspinall.
 
