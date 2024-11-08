How do you feel about Jones being open to fighting Poatan but not Aspinall?

I feel there are a lot of triggered people in here, and i can feel the emotions Jones is the thief of joy and happiness and it seems he has taken away all of your happiness in here. Some would say it is a job well done for the years of whining and crying about him. Looks like he will get the last laugh or the last amount of joy stolen from you wretched shit stains. I never knew that jones would get the upper hand on the haters who take thrill in his hate and downfall but it seems he has outdone it and made you joyless.



The truth is jones will probably fight Aspinall as Dana has mentioned it unless he retires. You can tell that Jones is saying all those things to get under the skin of Aspinall, his fans and the haters. He mentioned that the stipe fight is the litmus test whether he continues or stays. He even mentioned how he would whip Aspinalls ass easily a while back, so he knows the deal. Jones just does not like Aspinall.