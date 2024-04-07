How do you feel about Eclipse Chasers?

People are spending up to $5000 just to watch the Moon shake its rump for 4 minutes in front of the Sun. Scientists are speculating 4 minutes total, but it could be only 2 or 3 minutes.
Hotels & AirBnB are completely sold out on Eclipse dates and people are flying from all over the world just to watch something for less than 5 minutes.


This chart shows a pattern where accommodations are sold out.

airbnb-bookings-solar-eclipse.gif



What's your opinion about this?
I feel like this is a money making event for entrepreneurs to sell "extra special sunglasses" at a high price. Then it becomes worthless after the eclipse is over.
There's a bar near me selling an Eclipse "Chaser" for $10. It's in a shot glass.


200.webp
 
Last edited:
People like @jeff7b9 are cool how they doing it. If your going solo and spending money on a flight your a nerd.
 
perfect, and while you're all looking at the moon blocking the sun this is the ideal time to steal the sun.
 
People always jump from one weird trend/hot thing to the next. I think what’s weirder is the conspiracy theories that have sprung up. Like, it’s 2024, we have the most incredible technology the world has ever known, but if the sun and moon do a strange thing in the sky then it must be the apocalypse, or a government takeover, or some weird shit.
 
Reminds me of the Deadheads who follow the Grateful Dead all over the place. Probably a whole subculture for it too. Not my thing but do want you want to do.
 
It's like once in a 100 years right? So I don't blame them. You have only chance in your lifetime to see something like this happening at real time. So it's completely understandable.
 
No, it happens somewhere every 18 months according to the internet. This is the second one I remember and I’m 48.
 
