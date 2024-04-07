How do you feel about Eclipse Chasers?

People are spending up to $5000 just to watch the Moon shake its rump for 4 minutes in front of the Sun. Scientists are speculating 4 minutes total, but it could be only 2 or 3 minutes.Hotels & AirBnB are completely sold out on Eclipse dates and people are flying from all over the world just to watch something for less than 5 minutes.This chart shows a pattern where accommodations are sold out.What's your opinion about this?I feel like this is a money making event for entrepreneurs to sell "extra special sunglasses" at a high price. Then it becomes worthless after the eclipse is over.There's a bar near me selling an Eclipse "Chaser" for $10. It's in a shot glass.