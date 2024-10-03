How do you evaluate what is a "Good Card" ?

HuskySamoan

HuskySamoan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jan 23, 2017
Messages
16,157
Reaction score
32,749
I always hear this discussed and obviously we as fans evaluate this differently as opinions vary wildly, so I'm curious to hear your guys opinions, to share mine and discuss each other's.

So for me the old rhetoric of "you can't rate a card until you watch it" is so stupid it makes me wince with anger a bit. Finishes? Not terribly important to me either, there's Great fighters that end in decision and horrible fights that have a finish. Also of course you need to be able to preemptively evaluate cards to decide if it's worth your time or money. What do I look for to evaluate what a good card is? Typically if 50% of the fights peak my interest that's huge. I also want relevance, that can be compelling well matched fights, it can be showcase fights for surging prospects, it can be fights by ranked guys vs other ranked guys or a guy who's climbing the ranks with real promise outside the rankings. It's prospects with meaningful potential and it's guys who have unique and elite skillsets. I dont care if it's big or small divisions.

Finishes ? Of course skill and talent and relevance matter a ton more otherwise all the casual toothless goofs wouldn't watch the UFC, they'd watch amateur cards where guys haven't learned defense and every fight ends in a finish. So fuck that metric. The caliber of fighter in the UFC overall had gotten worse so fight cards are consistently pretty bad to me, I rarely watch live cards anymore. I also don't care for women's fights, I use those as breaks to shit, get food, cook, run to a corner store or whatever. I also don't care about old names that are washed...I have no interest in the husk of Stephen Thompson anymore win or lose. Fat heavyweights? Count me out, Rozenstruik vs Tybura? I'd rather take a nap.

So yeah, i like high level stuff, that doesn't mean it's gotta be top 10 guys but skilled guys, guys who's careers have potential and questions to be answered still, guys who are ranked, guys trying to make it into title pictures, exciting prospects, great athletes, great technicians, even guys with specifically elite skillsets...I never thought Brad Riddell to be any good and Dober never had the makings to be top 20 good...but that's a fight where you got to see a very high level exchange of skills in a specific aspect so that has value. Excitement to me is a bonus, excitement doesn't always come from high impact nonstop action...I'm not interested in watching BSD constantly go to war and show no development in using his face to constantly block strikes its actually disappointing and boring after years go by and you realize he will never capitalize on his potential or learn.

Anyways, that's what I value and how I evaluate cards and fights. How do you guys? I'd say 70% of most UFC cards these days I have no interest in, but I'm not less interested in the sport.
 
Do I know more than 10 fighters?
Are those fighters boring to watch and completely shot?

I think lately we are getting a lot of Dana Wanker Contender guys or regional fighters that are just terrible to watch and add nothing.

For example.. who the fucks cares to watch a guy like Andre Petroski fight? Jesus christ they didn't cut that bum when he got finished twice in a row.
 
-Title fight
-top 10 fights that move the division
-hot prospects breaking through (good match making)
-Bangers fights
-no WMMA

I'll use this to make a fake card, I wont go overboard with star power, I'll simply follow this alignment and tell me if it's a good card

Merab vs Umar Nurmagomedov
Mosvar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling
Marvin Vettori vs Caio Borralho
Micheal Morales vs Geoff Neal
Khoas Williams vs Randy Brown
 
Last edited:
Pre-event:
  • At least a 40:60 WMMA to MMMA ratio.
  • 1 or 2 tasty undefeated prospects somewhere on the card.
  • 1 or 2 simmering rivalries.
  • Whether a fighter is on a 2 fight skid and I'm curious to see if they have the heart to not get cut.
 
So for me the old rhetoric of "you can't rate a card until you watch it" is so stupid it makes me wince with anger a bit....
I'd say 70% of most UFC cards these days I have no interest in, but I'm not less interested in the sport.
Click to expand...

I know exactly what you mean. The UFC's underpaid fighters work their ass off on every card, so that's a poor metric to judge a card. I can see displays of ferocity and heart on any MMA card.

For me, a good card has:

-highly-skilled fighters

-matchmaking based on merit and climbing the ladder to the title shot (instead of what we tend to get, which is protected fighters, manufactured fighters, Dana White privilege or displeasure, and fights based on social media loudmouths)

The UFC frequently fails to deliver the frist and always fails to deliver the second.
 
Main and Co Main WMMA
No finishes
only wrestlers humping for a point victory

if you get 2/3 of these a banger card it is not
 
There's two types in my opinion. There's good cards that are sold on name value and have a big event feel, these may not always deliver the action though. There's then good cards where the name value might not be there but we as reasonably dedicated fans of MMA would know is almost guaranteed to deliver banger after banger. Also it's pique your interest not peak.
 
Well evaluating the potential of a card to after the card/event is over. So those are two different perspectives. I think you can say a card is stacked on paper, but it ends up like boring as shit. That's happen many times. And there is cards that you thought it would be shit and it turns out be one of the greatest cards/events ever. So you never know for sure.

But I'd take a stack card with big names any day over a card that is not as stack. As the best potential for it be a barn burner.
 
I'm happy so long as there's more bangers than not, and at least 2 WMMA fights on the card.
 
I guess my main example would be if they were ever to book Billy Quarantillo vs Bill Algeo. Is that a high stakes fight in the featherweight division? Not really. Do I want to see those boys go at each other? Absofuckinglutely.
 
Cards with several meaningful matchups between highly ranked fighters.
 
haj02 said:
There's two types in my opinion. There's good cards that are sold on name value and have a big event feel, these may not always deliver the action though. There's then good cards where the name value might not be there but we as reasonably dedicated fans of MMA would know is almost guaranteed to deliver banger after banger. Also it's pique your interest not peak.
Click to expand...

My interest needs to peak.
 
On paper:

Intriguinging match ups, intriguing personalities, intriguing styles, freak show fights, other novelties like the sphere, those make up the card's qualities. Sometimes lopsided match ups can be fun too, if the favored fighter has a very exciting style and isn't yet in the conversation of title contention or anything. And the absense of those make the card bad. Oh and location can be a factor too, some crowds are a lot better than others.

When the card is taking place,:

Displays of high level skill, display of heart, display of high fight IQ, funny incidents, funny, outrageous or otherwise memorable call outs, judges getting removed mid event due to atrocious scoring catds, no 'robberies', KTFOs!, submissions, unorthodox or just rarely seen techniques, or just crisp text book techniques, not much stalling and no fouls, maybe funny crowd camera moments, general crowd an the ambience they create, and good banter with the ones you are watching,like PBP threads, good food, drinks and weed. Those make a good card and again the absense of it tend to make bad cards.

That's off the top of my head, I might have forgotten a few things.

And for attending live events there will be some other factors in play too, of course.
 
HuskySamoan said:
My interest needs to peak.
Click to expand...

A good stylistic fight. Ie Zellhuber Vs Ribovics, neither guy was ranked but I said going in that it was going to be fight of the night over any of the title fights on that card even though Sean Vs Merab is obviously higher level.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,678
Messages
56,276,105
Members
175,139
Latest member
Franquito's Alt

Share this page

Back
Top