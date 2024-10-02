I haven't lost too many close loved ones in my life besides pets. My grandparents passing wasn't too bad, I've handled it very well. But my parents are in their 70s now.



Both are fairly good healthwise, but you never know. I'm very close to my parents. For those who've lost a close loved one recently or even in the past. How did you handle your grief?



And do you still go through those tough times of dealing with it?