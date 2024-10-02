Relationship How do you deal with 'grief'?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,992
Reaction score
45,381
I haven't lost too many close loved ones in my life besides pets. My grandparents passing wasn't too bad, I've handled it very well. But my parents are in their 70s now.

Both are fairly good healthwise, but you never know. I'm very close to my parents. For those who've lost a close loved one recently or even in the past. How did you handle your grief?

And do you still go through those tough times of dealing with it?
 
There’s not much you can do except march forward. It’s inevitable. I still think about my father every day but I can’t dwell on it. Eventually the pain will fade a bit and you’ll be left with all the good memories.
 
My therapist told me I seem to have miraculous ability to bounce back and that my main way of dealing with grief and trauma was to amputate that part of my personality affected and just carry on, it has its draw backs and I wouldn't recommend it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,607
Messages
56,271,266
Members
175,139
Latest member
TylerScottDix

Share this page

Back
Top