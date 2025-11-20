How do you counter this argument?

i think that it is so ingrained in their culture to wrestle at a young age that they become too good, and it is the easiest skill to enforce on your opponent in a fight and "get them to play your game". there is no catching up with them when it comes to wrestling. its all they know. its just going to make the sport too boring over time from a viewership standpoint because they're going to produce more and more wrestlers and nobody can really counteract it unless you make rule changes or something



to quote the movie "a beautiful mind"- the game is flawed!



that being said their skill and willpower is very impressive. its something they can hang their hat on that they are the best in the world at. and that you can't take away even if its not interesting to watch.



I will not be watching cards headlined by khamzat or islam anymore because of the last two main events. i didn't even watch the lslam jack card already but heard it was more of the same. i still like the ufc and will watch the peirera cards and some of the better and more fun events, even going to some.