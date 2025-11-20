How do you counter this argument?

JoeBobbaLou2
I'm not $hitting on any fighter here, nor am I attempting to belittle anyone's opinion.
I've been seeing a lot of threads about how boring Khabib, Islam, Ankalaev, Khazmat's styles are and how they take advantage of the wrestling friendly rules in MMA.
Granted, I'm not the biggest fan of their styles either, but appreciate their skills.
But how would you counter this argument:
"if you're facing a fighter like Islam, Khazmat etc, it's imperative to work on your wrestling and takedown defense. It's not their fault that they are much better wrestlers/grapplers than everyone else and capitalize on this vulnerability."
