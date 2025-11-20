How do you counter this argument?

JoeBobbaLou2

JoeBobbaLou2

Blue Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 17, 2025
Messages
638
Reaction score
745
I'm not $hitting on any fighter here, nor am I attempting to belittle anyone's opinion.

I've been seeing a lot of threads about how boring Khabib, Islam, Ankalaev, Khazmat's styles are and how they take advantage of the wrestling friendly rules in MMA.

Granted, I'm not the biggest fan of their styles either, but appreciate their skills.

But how would you counter this argument:

"if you're facing a fighter like Islam, Khazmat etc, it's imperative to work on your wrestling and takedown defense. It's not their fault that they are much better wrestlers/grapplers than everyone else and capitalize on this vulnerability."
 
In my shitty opinion, a fighter relying on wrestling is only acceptable when there are submission attempts involved or a legit ass beating while they are on top.

lay and pray or ineffective damage should be a stand up. That’s when fans start to get pissed.
 
Their opponents should never even consider trying to beat them at their own game. They're known as the best mma wrestlers for a reason.
To me the best chance at victory is by using the 2005 Mirko Crocop archetype... Train only defensive wrestling, have a world class sprawl and have a world-class striking game that eclipses theirs.
Given their success its still a mountain of a challenge but as Arnie once said, "if it bleeds, we can kill it"
 
By all means, wrestle and grapple, but use it to set up GnP or subs. You shouldn’t include Khabib in the OP; he fought with urgency and was trying to pummel fools while telling them to quit.

No one is denying the skill of Islam or Hamza; we’re just being honest and pointing out that maintaining chest contact and playing it safe is not exciting to watch.

These guys are so vastly superior in the wrestling/ grappling department, so I can’t understand why they wouldn’t try to inflict damage. What’s worst that’s going to happen? JDM or DDP try to scramble? It’d be an instant mat return.
 
What's the objective here?

Seems odd to be going out of your way to be arguing the wrong/losing side of a debate.


If you don't have the skills to beat the guy, you are highly unlikely to beat the guy. Whether those skills come in form of wrestling, sprawl n brawl, point fighting, whatever, is somewhat irrelevant.
 
Wrestling/grappling that sets up GNP or submissions = great
Wrestling/grappling used to stall and ride out the clock = shit

Simple as that!

As far this argument, why is the onus on the people who a loophole is being exploited against to combat said loophole? It is the responsibility of the policymakers.
 
JoeBobbaLou2 said:
But how would you counter this argument:

"if you're facing a fighter like Islam, Khazmat etc, it's imperative to work on your wrestling and takedown defense. It's not their fault that they are much better wrestlers/grapplers than everyone else and capitalize on this vulnerability."
Click to expand...

What argument?

That's just a statement of facts.
 
Luthien said:
In the case of Khamzat, I think he can stand and destroy fools just as dominantly as he can wrestle :oops:
hl8Bnt3.gif
Click to expand...
Burns dropped him, they had a pretty competitive fight, destroy cans? yes, destroy a guy like DDP? He wanted NONE of it.

In the end he had one of the most boring fights ever in his biggest fight to date. Makhachev vs JDM imho was way better, not exactly exciting, but still way better.
 
I agree with that statement. There are plenty of boring strikers, too, who do just enough to eke out a win, but they don't get the hate wrestlers do. The rules already have stand-ups for grapplers, but don't force strikers to the ground for inactivity, so strikers need to stop whining and learn the skills they need.
 
i think that it is so ingrained in their culture to wrestle at a young age that they become too good, and it is the easiest skill to enforce on your opponent in a fight and "get them to play your game". there is no catching up with them when it comes to wrestling. its all they know. its just going to make the sport too boring over time from a viewership standpoint because they're going to produce more and more wrestlers and nobody can really counteract it unless you make rule changes or something

to quote the movie "a beautiful mind"- the game is flawed!

that being said their skill and willpower is very impressive. its something they can hang their hat on that they are the best in the world at. and that you can't take away even if its not interesting to watch.

I will not be watching cards headlined by khamzat or islam anymore because of the last two main events. i didn't even watch the lslam jack card already but heard it was more of the same. i still like the ufc and will watch the peirera cards and some of the better and more fun events, even going to some.
 
JoeBobbaLou2 said:
I'm not $hitting on any fighter here, nor am I attempting to belittle anyone's opinion.

I've been seeing a lot of threads about how boring Khabib, Islam, Ankalaev, Khazmat's styles are and how they take advantage of the wrestling friendly rules in MMA.
Click to expand...

you gave yourself away, it seemed like you were talking about fighters with a similar tactic... but it turns out you think all people who are from the same place fight the same.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Wrestling/grappling that sets up GNP or submissions = great
Wrestling/grappling used to stall and ride out the clock = shit

Simple as that!

As far this argument, why is the onus on the people who a loophole is being exploited against to combat said loophole? It is the responsibility of the policymakers.
Click to expand...
Sometimes, I think to myself that ground and pound is outdated.


I'm not exactly sure why it's fallen out of the meta, but more of the modern grappling champions are position based control fighters. Merab, usman, woodely, khabib, Islam, ect. I feel like the last time I saw a pure ground and pound TKO in a title fight was Aldo vs Yan.
 
JoeBobbaLou2 said:
I'm not $hitting on any fighter here, nor am I attempting to belittle anyone's opinion.

I've been seeing a lot of threads about how boring Khabib, Islam, Ankalaev, Khazmat's styles are and how they take advantage of the wrestling friendly rules in MMA.

Granted, I'm not the biggest fan of their styles either, but appreciate their skills.

But how would you counter this argument:

"if you're facing a fighter like Islam, Khazmat etc, it's imperative to work on your wrestling and takedown defense. It's not their fault that they are much better wrestlers/grapplers than everyone else and capitalize on this vulnerability."
Click to expand...
It's at least as important to be willing to risk getting finished to try to improve position. It doesn't matter how good your grappling from the bottom is if you're not willing to try to escape top control.
 
its what MMA is. id prefer more damage, but thats on the opponent to show some defense.

problem is unless you train with them, odds are you're not going to catch up to them.
 
JBJ was here said:
It's at least as important to be willing to risk getting finished to try to improve position. It doesn't matter how good your grappling from the bottom is if you're not willing to try to escape top control.
Click to expand...
Agreed.

Grappling stale mates that become boring shouldn't only be blamed on the guy on top, who is winning the fight.
 
JoeBobbaLou2 said:
I'm not $hitting on any fighter here, nor am I attempting to belittle anyone's opinion.

I've been seeing a lot of threads about how boring Khabib, Islam, Ankalaev, Khazmat's styles are and how they take advantage of the wrestling friendly rules in MMA.

Granted, I'm not the biggest fan of their styles either, but appreciate their skills.

But how would you counter this argument:

"if you're facing a fighter like Islam, Khazmat etc, it's imperative to work on your wrestling and takedown defense. It's not their fault that they are much better wrestlers/grapplers than everyone else and capitalize on this vulnerability."
Click to expand...
When an expert of their highly effective wrestling heavy fighting style is in the ring...you are going to see one type of fight. Very few people are able to stop that style from becoming the entire fight.

Even if the opponent was BETTER in wrestling...guess what you're seeing? The opponent is on top doing heavy control...It's the only way to keep from getting put on the bottom...

It used to be mixed martial arts. This style is effective in making it one type of martial art in the fight. And that is not what a lot of people signed up for.
 
JoeBobbaLou2 said:
But how would you counter this argument:

"if you're facing a fighter like Islam, Khazmat etc, it's imperative to work on your wrestling and takedown defense. It's not their fault that they are much better wrestlers/grapplers than everyone else and capitalize on this vulnerability."
Click to expand...
Usually when I have this argument I lay on top of the person making it until the ref separates us every 5 minutes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,054
Messages
58,478,882
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top