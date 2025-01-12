  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

How do you call your mother?

Screenshot_20250110-203945~2.png

I call her ma.

You know you have a bad relationship w/ your mother if you call her by her government name LOL
 
Mom.

What kind of psycho calls their mom by name?
Even Mother is bordeline psycho, and Mommy, unless you are 5 yrs old.

Btw, calling your Mom, Ma is lazy and reminds me of Wedding crashers.

fbb2868129186d99c2bf48205c5dd14007844108cc7f639517f1e38f35efba5b_1.jpg
 
My mom's got a great sense of humor, so we usually just call each other nicknames. She's even hip on MMA terminology, at least once a week she refers to me as a "can" or "mega can". If there's multiple siblings in the same room, she'll go "what are you tomato cans up too"
 
Inmate # 1033784182.

JK, that's the goggled responsible Patent number.
 
mother.

it's somehow impersonal, but factual. like, i acknowledge you birthed me but, things coulda been better.
 
"Ma" or "Mom/Mum".
Or "Mamé", pronounced as "mahMEH", sometimes, when I feel like faking a french accent.
 
fungi said:
"Ma" or "Mom/Mum".
Or "Mamé", pronounced as "mahMEH", sometimes, when I feel like faking a french accent.
What kind of Psycho fakes an accent just to call his mom ma-ma or Mah-meh?
 
IDGETKTFO said:
What kind of Psycho fakes an accent just to call his mom ma-ma or Mah-meh?
The kind that just called you "a tyrannical asshole" in your own thread, and got you triggered?
 
