How do you become the perfect UFC fan?

usernamee

usernamee

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 17, 2010
Messages
20,053
Reaction score
24,224
I'm branding all my hot dogs with the UFC's Hot Dog Brander, I'm using the watch that can take a lickin' and keep on tickin' and I've got Dynamic Fastener inside my asshole.

What more can I do to be the perfect UFC fan?

Could you sustain yourself completely off of UFC products?

Prime instead of water.

P3 Protein packs instead of food.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,975
Messages
55,248,821
Members
174,705
Latest member
Permante

Share this page

Back
Top