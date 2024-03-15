How do you become the perfect UFC fan?

usernamee
I'm branding all my hot dogs with the UFC's Hot Dog Brander, I'm using the watch that can take a lickin' and keep on tickin' and I've got Dynamic Fastener inside my asshole.
What more can I do to be the perfect UFC fan?
Could you sustain yourself completely off of UFC products?
Prime instead of water.
P3 Protein packs instead of food.
