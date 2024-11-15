  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

How do you as a boxing coach prioritize snapping vs thrusting punches, which do you favor?

Intermission

Intermission

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
306
Reaction score
138
Snapping punches tend to be pulled. Thrusting punches tend to be telegraphed. One is quicker, the other is more powerful but committal.

Do you want your fighters to sit down on strikes as much as possible or is it defence first? Does it depend on the weight class?

I get that the jab should be snappy but what about the cross.
 
Last edited:
Can you post a 2 second clip in the dark from across the room to demonstrate what you mean?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,228
Messages
56,506,583
Members
175,257
Latest member
shortty238

Share this page

Back
Top