How do you as a boxing coach prioritize snapping vs thrusting punches, which do you favor?

Intermission
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 306
- Reaction score
- 138
Snapping punches tend to be pulled. Thrusting punches tend to be telegraphed. One is quicker, the other is more powerful but committal.
Do you want your fighters to sit down on strikes as much as possible or is it defence first? Does it depend on the weight class?
I get that the jab should be snappy but what about the cross.
Do you want your fighters to sit down on strikes as much as possible or is it defence first? Does it depend on the weight class?
I get that the jab should be snappy but what about the cross.
Last edited: