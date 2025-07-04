How do we see Islam VS JDM going

I will copy this from a comment I made back in May



I feel like it’s gonna be super close, Belal was the true test for JDMs takedown defence (he had a broken arm and was battling staph in the Gilbert fight, and had to do a double weight against Basil) he scrambled like crazy in that match and Belal has trained with team Khabib before



But on the flip slide, Belal is 36 not getting any younger has zero submission threat and that’s what gonna be the game changer against Islam, I don’t know if JDM will be able to really scramble as much against Islam with the threat of a Submission, plus I also think Islam will probably be even more muscular and stronger for this fight.



Islam is claiming that bulking up to WW isn’t going to well at the moment, and it’s tricky because Islam had a war with Dustin while battling Staph, but Dustin was also 35 broke his ribs during camp and tore his acl of the bone and made it to round 5 before being subbed, I still stand on my opinion that if Islam didn’t have to do the strict rehydration rules of Australia and didn’t have a rough cut that he would have dominated Volk, the more I have rewatched Islam VS Volk I score it 49-46 Islam but can see and argument for 48-47 Islam



What do you all think?