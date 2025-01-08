Economy How do we lower medical costs? Any ideas?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,795
Reaction score
2,121
Our healthcare costs are through the roof. The medical industry charges an arm and a leg for everything. How did it come to this and more importantly, what are some ideas to make healthcare much more affordable?

Affordable but also make it so that there's no increase in waiting list like in Canada and other countries

Are we just that short on doctors and nurses?

How about we make it so that our health insurance covers and promotes going overseas for medical treatment?
 
F1980 said:
Our healthcare costs are through the roof. The medical industry charges an arm and a leg for everything. How did it come to this and more importantly, what are some ideas to make healthcare much more affordable?

Affordable but also make it so that there's no increase in waiting list like in Canada and other countries

Are we just that short on doctors and nurses?

How about we make it so that our health insurance covers and promotes going overseas for medical treatment?
Click to expand...
Cut out for-profit middlemen in the insurance companies and then get all medical billing/processing done on the same standard format cutting administration costs MASSIVELY.

Nationalize healthcare completely and then every few years have an independent corporation audit and make changes to increase efficiency.

Make other countries invest in research and development so our citizens don't pay more for drugs than other countries.
 
Last edited:
Price controls on med school tuition and negotiated prices for basic services and meds for Medicare and Medicaid patients.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Taliban move to ban women training as nurses and midwives ‘an outrageous act of ignorance’
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
cincymma79
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,973
Messages
56,750,755
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top