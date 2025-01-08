F1980
Our healthcare costs are through the roof. The medical industry charges an arm and a leg for everything. How did it come to this and more importantly, what are some ideas to make healthcare much more affordable?
Affordable but also make it so that there's no increase in waiting list like in Canada and other countries
Are we just that short on doctors and nurses?
How about we make it so that our health insurance covers and promotes going overseas for medical treatment?
