  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How do we bring back the free spirit and energy of the 80's music scene ?

Defanged

Defanged

Banned
Banned
Joined
Jul 13, 2017
Messages
1,102
Reaction score
0
The 80's produced some of the, if not the, best music. Life before PC, life before whatever the hell exists today in the music world which is making the cookie cutter bull we're told is music but is utter garbage ?

Hell, a band like Twisted Sister, Van Halen would never make it in today's world. They were fun, high energy. Motley Crew, Poison, etc .... There's no risk in music anymore.

 
Music is dead bruh.
 
homosex

 
Id whip out the Nikki Sixx hair cut so fast if the 80s came back<20>
 
Start wearing spandex pants and teasing your hair. Soon, everyone will follow your lead and "Need Nothing but a Good Time"
 
How did no one immediately answer "cocaine"!?!

Cocaine. The answer is copious amounts of cocaine.
 
giphy.gif
 
there is tons of awesome music happening. i can't keep up but I tend to come across something new that is cool every couple weeks.

these two chicks from rick and morty are pretty cool -

i then found this song after finding the rick and morty song -
 
Cliff Burton died 31 years ago today. The 80s didn't appreciate the really good music from the 80s
 
I like how TS was talking about music and how every post is about the hair/clothes...

This is why music is dead..
 
The funny thing is that hair metal or more accurately pop metal kept imitating itself over and over. Pop metal--a more accurate way to describe the music--was created in the 70s. Kiss, Aerosmith, Van Halen and others really started the genre. By the 80s, it was kind of just imitating itself. The music in the 90s was much more creative than the 80s
 
Motley Crue and Skid Row held down the fort in the late 80's.
 
A lot of music from the 80s was pure shit though. The best era for music, EVER, has to be 1968-1972, give or take a few years. Hell, '68 alone is the best year ever for album releases.
 
Would take 80's music over the 90's pearl Jam and nirvana craze.
 
If you can figure out how to purge irony and self-referentialism from music culture, that would be a start.
 
I've read a few times that it isn't as easy to make money in the music business for new acts. If that is the case, a new support system for musicians is needed. If one is looking to promote music it is likely viewed as being safer to get behind the cookie cutter musicians. Someone outside of the current norm would be a risky investment.

I suspect thought that would be difficult, with the ease it is to quickly copy music.
 
Say whaaa???? :eek:

80s was all about manufactured, packaged shit. Grunge and rap were revolts to rock and disco.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,639
Messages
55,708,831
Members
174,906
Latest member
wrb

Share this page

Back
Top