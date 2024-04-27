How do these fights go 2015 to 2020.....

There were many great fights between 2015 and 2020 between champions and contenders we didn't get to see. Fights that could have fallen into place if a fight or two went the other way or the match making worked out in that way.

Who wins?

Romero vs Bisping
Overeem vs Cormier
Rumble vs Jones
Woodley vs Lombard
Alverez vs Ferguson
Masvidal vs Lawler
Whitaker vs Mousasi
Barnett vs Cain
 
Romero vs Bisping - romero by murder
Overeem vs Cormier - dc by humping
Rumble vs Jones - jones by goatness
Woodley vs Lombard - hmmm
Alverez vs Ferguson - prime tony in every spot
Masvidal vs Lawler - lawler by decapitation
Whitaker vs Mousasi - knucks keeps it standing and picks him apart
Barnett vs Cain - cain just too good everywhere
 
Romero by viscous ko
Cormier by wrestling
Jones one way or another
I'd like lombard but Woodley by decision
Ferguson by late tko after copping some punishment
Lawler ideally but that's a 50-50 for me
Moose by tko
Cain by being in a different league
 
Most of these are lopsided. I think DC vs. Reem would be a spectacle to witness though.
 
Romero
Cormier
Jones
Woodley
Ferguson
Lawler from 2015-2017, Masvidal from 2018-2020
Whittaker
Cain
 
Romero
Dc
Jones
Woodley
Ferguson
Masvidal
Whittaker
Cain
 
1. Romero, however I do think Ping is a bit underrated and would be able to have his moments early until Yoel adjusts and most likely finishes him in the later rounds
2. DC. Interesting fight tho and I think it's a very hard matchup for DC. If it was 2010-11 Reem I'd favor him for sure
3. Jones and I think he wouldn't have too much trouble, that being said Rumble is very freaking good and is amazing at setting up finishes
4. Woodley, I think it would a bit dull tho
5. Ferguson but I'm hesitant I'm picking that. This would be very 50/50, I think five rounds would favor Tony and put things in his favor to win
6. Lawler if we're talking about before the Woodley KO or the Condit fight. Tricky matchup tho cuz Mas in his prime was crafty on his feet, I could see this ending in a close/competitive decision since both have been pretty difficult to finish on the feet
7. Whittaker, I think he'll win a clear enough decision but Gegard isn't gonna make it easy
8. Cain, and I don't think he would have that much trouble, both were just in different stages of their careers during that period and even prime for prime I would favor Cain to win
 
Bisping by superior striking techniques, timing and stamina. Could pick at Romero for 5 rounds if he wanted to.
Overeem-Cormier tough call. Peak Cormier had a chin and could throw Fedor overhand bombs. Overeem always capable of a fighting ending knees.
Rumble KO’s Jones in 2 rounds. There’s a reason they never fought when he was still around.
Lombard beat way tougher guys than Woodley ever did. Gotta go with him.
Alvarez is always game. Peak Ferguson might have outlasted him.
Peak Masvidal keeps it technical and loses a decision. If he gets scrappy and reckless, Lawler by brawl.
Peak Whittaker-Mousasi I don’t know. Maybe depends who’s quickest.
Peak Cain by gnp. Probably has just enough HW cardio to outlast him.
Half these guys were known roiders so that convolutes things a bit.
 
Homero stops Bisping
Reem by knees to the body
Rumble by flash KO
Lombard by TKO
Alvarez by blood and guts decision
Masvidal by flash KO
Mousasi by decision
Barnett by rolling toehold
 
Romero
people forget post usada reem had no chin so DC
Jones by point fighting
Lombard only because it seems like woodley had one weopon - right cross
ferguson, he was still running high during thsi time on whatever diego sanchez is high on
masvidal
whitaker
Cain, joshy needs juice
 
Pretty much this..I think Woodley beats Lombard
 
