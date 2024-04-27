How do these fights go 2015 to 2020.....

JKS said: There were many great fights between 2015 and 2020 between champions and contenders we didn't get to see. Fights that could have fallen into place if a fight or two went the other way or the match making worked out in that way.



Who wins?



Romero vs Bisping

Overeem vs Cormier

Rumble vs Jones

Woodley vs Lombard

Alverez vs Ferguson

Masvidal vs Lawler

Whitaker vs Mousasi

Barnett vs Cain

1. Romero, however I do think Ping is a bit underrated and would be able to have his moments early until Yoel adjusts and most likely finishes him in the later rounds2. DC. Interesting fight tho and I think it's a very hard matchup for DC. If it was 2010-11 Reem I'd favor him for sure3. Jones and I think he wouldn't have too much trouble, that being said Rumble is very freaking good and is amazing at setting up finishes4. Woodley, I think it would a bit dull tho5. Ferguson but I'm hesitant I'm picking that. This would be very 50/50, I think five rounds would favor Tony and put things in his favor to win6. Lawler if we're talking about before the Woodley KO or the Condit fight. Tricky matchup tho cuz Mas in his prime was crafty on his feet, I could see this ending in a close/competitive decision since both have been pretty difficult to finish on the feet7. Whittaker, I think he'll win a clear enough decision but Gegard isn't gonna make it easy8. Cain, and I don't think he would have that much trouble, both were just in different stages of their careers during that period and even prime for prime I would favor Cain to win