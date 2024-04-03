Opinion How do Squatters bypass Trespassing Laws?

If they do not rent or own the property, and yet they are breaking, entering, and sleeping there, isn't that considered trespassing?

My understanding of Squatters from the media is
people exploiting the housing market by looking for houses on sale by agent and then forging those documents with the agent's signature as proof of purchase even if the agent sold it legally to a legitimate homebuyer.

Other ways people squat I'm assuming is when renters inhabiting the rental space from the owners decide to stop paying rent anymore.

Is there more to this?
 
I've heard they draw up fake leases which then it becomes a he said she said thing.
 
“Possession is 9 tenths of the law” I guess.

Just another branch of victim hood.
 
i saw one couple years ago where a girl owned home but was out of the states for like a month or so and a squatter moved in and put like a 1000$ into renovations and according to state law a month of staying somewhere and putting money into the house is enough to make a valid tenant claim. This was in michigan. Not sure what the result of that case was but the news at the time said it was going to be a lengthy process.
 
Peak societal decay. Whoever passed these laws sounds have their property taken by a bunch of scamming dirt bags
 
I will fuck any squater up who invades my property. If I can not get caught that's fine but either way it's going to be a very bad day/night for the squaters.


chaotic good > lawful good
 
Last edited:
