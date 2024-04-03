Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 19,990
- Reaction score
- 6,687
If they do not rent or own the property, and yet they are breaking, entering, and sleeping there, isn't that considered trespassing?
My understanding of Squatters from the media is
Other ways people squat I'm assuming is when renters inhabiting the rental space from the owners decide to stop paying rent anymore.
Is there more to this?
My understanding of Squatters from the media is
people exploiting the housing market by looking for houses on sale by agent and then forging those documents with the agent's signature as proof of purchase even if the agent sold it legally to a legitimate homebuyer.
Other ways people squat I'm assuming is when renters inhabiting the rental space from the owners decide to stop paying rent anymore.
Is there more to this?