Elections How do Sherdog New Yorkers feel about Zohran Mamdani vs. Andrew Cuomo?

I've been seeing tons of stuff about this Zohran fella. He seems like a fun change of pace compared to the average democrat. I think his policy proposals are pretty solid. My only gripe is probably his price controls on housing, that shit is just going to enable shortages. He also has been endorsed by Bernie and AOC if that means anything. His only competition is Cuomo, who just seems to be a complete pile of shit too.

 
I feel like he's about to sell me a juicer.

Something about the cuts and music
 
I feel like he's about to sell me a juicer.

Something about the cuts and music
Nope not selling a juicer.

I placed the feeling... It's like one of those shitty training videos at work. Usually to tell me about some new six sigma replacement or why I can't call Larry a :eek::eek::eek: anymore.
 
I've been seeing tons of stuff about this Zohran fella. He seems like a fun change of pace compared to the average democrat. I think his policy proposals are pretty solid. My only gripe is probably his price controls on housing, that shit is just going to enable shortages. He also has been endorsed by Bernie and AOC if that means anything. His only competition is Cuomo, who just seems to be a complete pile of shit too.

I think a rent freeze is a really bad idea. I also disagree with making busses free but that's not as bad on its face.

That said Cuomo is not a good person and character matters at some point so if I was a New Yorker I'd begrudgingly vote for Mamdani over Cuomo, probably ranking Lander 1st and then Mamdani.
 
He's anti semitic, he'll never win in NYC. Even if he gets more votes
 
Mandami is a little too progressive. Cuomo is a sex pest. This should be interesting to see who wins.
 
