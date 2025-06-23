filthybliss
Mar 4, 2024
- 7,874
- 16,528
I've been seeing tons of stuff about this Zohran fella. He seems like a fun change of pace compared to the average democrat. I think his policy proposals are pretty solid. My only gripe is probably his price controls on housing, that shit is just going to enable shortages. He also has been endorsed by Bernie and AOC if that means anything. His only competition is Cuomo, who just seems to be a complete pile of shit too.