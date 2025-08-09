how do I get more explosive double and single legs

Well, if you do have a 600 lbs squat at 200 lbs, strength definitely shouldn't be a problem... so it's most likely due to not spending enough time on the techniques itself.



1. have someone qualified (= a wrestling coach; takedowns in BJJ are often hit and miss in terms of movement quality - some people have it, many people don't) check out your technique.

2. Identify the biggest problems (usually setups and entries as well as shot mechanics, sometimes position on the leg) and work on those. It may be better in some cases to choose another variation of the single / double than the ones you have been previously using.

3. Once you are sure your technique is sound, drill those techniques progressively; start drilling with a partner who is preferably lighter AND taller, then work up to people who are stockier and / or shorter. Your partner first will give you no reaction, then a predetermined reaction (e.g. sprawl) at 50% resistance, then any reaction he wants at 50% resistance, then resistance can be increased further if neccessary.

I would recommend an hour of daily drilling for at least a month, better yet two or three. Drill every technique to the point where you score an advantageous position and can hold it for three seconds.

4. In addition or once that isn't enough, do takedowns under suboptimal positions. For example, get into a bad position (e.g. extended on the shot and sprawled on) purposely - that is, kneel down, take the leg(s), then tell your partner to go; don't actually take a bad shot. Other variations include shots on a partner while being held back by a resistance band. Depending on the level of difficulty, you may only be able to do a handful of these. That's ok, they are your specific strength training.