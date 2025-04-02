How do I eat for fat loss?

Baby Hanma
Maximus showed me a video of me back in my early twenties and I looked great. Like, very aesthetic. I was 220 pounds back then.
Well, I'm 33 years old now. Much stronger but much fatter at 260 pounds.
To "lose" fat, I'd occasionally do 24-hour fasts here and there. They've been much less frequent and my fat loss stalled. Strength have blown up though.
I don't like the occasional fasts anymore. I want something that is a bit more sustainable. Steady calorie deficit for many days before a cheat day or something.
My main thing though is...
I want leafy greens to be there... I can't live without leafy greens man. Spinach, kale, whatever. I don't know why.
Can I eat blueberries? How much per day?
Rice and chicken good enough for protein and carbs? Pre-cooked chicken is something I can afford. Grocery store is close by.
Aside from all of that, what else do I eat? Eggs? Salmon? Walnuts?
If I want walnuts as a permanent part of my diet... Well, can I have them? Or are they too calorie rich?
