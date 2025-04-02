How do I eat for fat loss?

Baby Hanma

Baby Hanma

@maximus__

@NoSmilez

@Oblivian

@1rawdog

Maximus showed me a video of me back in my early twenties and I looked great. Like, very aesthetic. I was 220 pounds back then.

Well, I'm 33 years old now. Much stronger but much fatter at 260 pounds.

To "lose" fat, I'd occasionally do 24-hour fasts here and there. They've been much less frequent and my fat loss stalled. Strength have blown up though.

I don't like the occasional fasts anymore. I want something that is a bit more sustainable. Steady calorie deficit for many days before a cheat day or something.

My main thing though is...

I want leafy greens to be there... I can't live without leafy greens man. Spinach, kale, whatever. I don't know why.

Can I eat blueberries? How much per day?

Rice and chicken good enough for protein and carbs? Pre-cooked chicken is something I can afford. Grocery store is close by.

Aside from all of that, what else do I eat? Eggs? Salmon? Walnuts?

If I want walnuts as a permanent part of my diet... Well, can I have them? Or are they too calorie rich?
 
I just read the FAQs. What now? You tell me I'm lazy and that I should do my own research? Come on man.
 
What else are you eating?
 
Find your status quo. Cut out some calories from that while trying to keep protein intake the same. It's pretty simple honestly.
 
