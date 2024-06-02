How do Dagestani fighters stay so calm?

They never look nervous, jittery or slightly intimidated.

Maybe they are just hiding it well but it really seems to come from within.

Any idea how they manage not to have any nerves?
 
There's a reason why Sting in his great song from the 80's, "Russians", had to remind us all that it's important to ask the question if the Russians love their children too.

They're so emotionless that Sting actually had to ask. Politely.
 
They are 10 percent sherdogger. I remembered my grandpa told me the story of his first wife who was a dagestani woman.
 
loisestrad said:
There's a reason why Sting in his great song from the 80's, "Russians", had to remind as all that it's important to ask the question if the Russians love their children too.

They're so emotionless that Sting actually had to ask. Politely.
What a fool's fool
 
flowoftruth said:
Of course they are nervous but a big part of what keeps them grounded is their religion. You do all of the hard work, and trust in God with whatever the result is.
Yea but I find this trait in non Dagestani Russian fighters as well who are not Muslim.

It's just Russian stoicism IMO.
 
I reckon when you grow up in an actual war-torn environment, things like a little slap fight pales in comparison to bullets/bombs flying/families/friends getting slaughtered.
 
I don't know enough about Dagestan but I imagine that living in a very poor and autocratic country where violence is extremely common and being the toughest and strongest is a cultural achievement then you've had enough roughing up in your life not to be as phased by a bit more
 
They are all doing a Drago impersonation.

-6z_nq.gif
 
rstringer said:
They never look nervous, jittery or slightly intimidated.

Maybe they are just hiding it well but it really seems to come from within.

Any idea how they manage not to have any nerves?
Experience. These dudes have been doing some form of combat sports literally since before puberty. Would you be nervous playing pickup basketball? It’s literally like that for them.
 
