How difficult is to shoot for a takedown?

You have been doing MMA for 10 years.You have a BJJ black belt.The guy standing in front of you has been grappled by Paul Daley.Again, The guy standing in front of you has been grappled by Paul Daley.By Paul Daley. BY PAUL DALEY!Serious question... how hard is is to shoot for an explosive takedown?Especially when you are an explosive bla...Well, the question is still serious.It seems like some fighters only train for several aspects of the game.