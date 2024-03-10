How difficult is to shoot for a takedown?

Xoleth

Xoleth

You're only winning if someone is losing.
@Black
Joined
Feb 18, 2019
Messages
5,334
Reaction score
8,245
You have been doing MMA for 10 years.
You have a BJJ black belt.
The guy standing in front of you has been grappled by Paul Daley.
Again, The guy standing in front of you has been grappled by Paul Daley.
By Paul Daley. BY PAUL DALEY!

Serious question... how hard is is to shoot for an explosive takedown?
Especially when you are an explosive bla...

200w.gif


Well, the question is still serious.
It seems like some fighters only train for several aspects of the game.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
Pretty hard considering your opponent is a master at managing range and has been catching you at will all fight. Especially hard when you’re a weak grappler. People improve and MVP’s grappling is miles ahead of wheat it once was.

Holland has low fight IQ, bad wrestling and was getting tagged.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Pretty hard considering your opponent is a master at managing range and has been catching you at will all fight. Especially hard when you’re a weak grappler. People improve and MVP’s grappling is miles ahead of wheat it once was.

Holland has low fight IQ, bad wrestling and was getting tagged.
Click to expand...

He grappled him several times on the feet.
It's not like he was unable to get a hold of him because of him managing distance so well.
 
Not that easy when you can't close the distance. MVP's TDD has improved too
 
explosive or not, you can only shoot so hard for so many tries in a fight. Fighters aren't video game characters let's stop treating them as such.

shit, both men were losing battery life by mid-third round.
 
Not the first time Holland fights dumb, so it’s making it hard for me to evaluate MVP still…
 
Holland is not a good wrestler. Never has been.

He has solid submissions and his long arms help, but thats about it.

Any good wrestler deals with him pretty easily, and has done so.
 
Xoleth said:
You have been doing MMA for 10 years.
You have a BJJ black belt.
The guy standing in front of you has been grappled by Paul Daley.
Again, The guy standing in front of you has been grappled by Paul Daley.
By Paul Daley. BY PAUL DALEY!

Serious question... how hard is is to shoot for an explosive takedown?
Especially when you are an explosive bla...

200w.gif


Well, the question is still serious.
It seems like some fighters only train for several aspects of the game.
Click to expand...
Um1710047334802.png
 
He threw that overhand right so many times with no setup. All it took was timing one shot instead of trying to duck it and he would've subbed him.
 
forRealHuh said:
Not the first time Holland fights dumb, so it’s making it hard for me to evaluate MVP still…
Click to expand...

Holland is more fluff than substance. Very overrated. A good matchup for a highly anticipated newcomer.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
Pierced7681 said:
Holland fight iq no bueno
Click to expand...
Yep. Before this fight I said he'd lose because he'd be willing to fight Page's fight, the same way he let Wonderboy dictate their fight. Granted he got a TD and some time on the ground, but it wasn't enough.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,508
Messages
55,221,500
Members
174,687
Latest member
PedalLlama

Share this page

Back
Top