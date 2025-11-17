How difficult is a takedown? (Morales vs Brady)

Xoleth
You're only winning if someone is losing.
Brady is clearly a top grappler.
He subbed Gas and Edwards, he beat Burns & Chiesa.
He took Edwards down easily and beat him badly on the ground, in a 5 round fight.
We know (and his team should know) that he is not that good on the feet.
Yet, he didn't even try to get a takedown vs Morales.
Giles took down Morales.
Burns took him down.
Magny & others scrambled with him.
He doesn't have Aldo-esque TDD level.
Yet, Brady just stood there. No takedown attempt. Got hit, recovered, no takedown attempt, got TKOd.
How difficult is to just do this?
