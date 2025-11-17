How difficult is a takedown? (Morales vs Brady)

When you're actually in there and some huge WW is standing there with far longer reach and way more power you just freeze and get worried about the bombs coming your way. You can't be a puss, you just have to go for it, though that's much easier said than done.



If you're watching from TV and you notice a size difference, it's literally 10x worse for the guy fighting him. It feels like you have to cross an ocean just to get to your opponent. You have to make quick explosive movements to find their hips, if you can't do that you need to desperately get to a leg. Trying to walk forward and clinch someone like that is usually a recipe for disaster so you need to be diving for legs like your life depends on it.



I'm sure Brady is really disappointed with his performance, there comes a time in every fight where you're either in control or not in control. Brady knew early he had no control of that fight, but decided too late to go for it and risk getting hurt. The thing is you're going to get hurt anyway, but when you've never faced power like that you're usually cooked. You think you can make it through the round, and then you're staring up at the lights.



The issue is almost always preparation. Many fighters just go through the motions during camp, when they should specifically be training for the sometimes nightmare matchup. Every step forward Brady took was going to be extremely uncomfortable and scary, he needed to get comfortable with the size and bring his preverbal singlet mentally.







"It's better to have tried and failed, than to have not tried at all"



tough loss