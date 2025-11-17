How difficult is a takedown? (Morales vs Brady)

You're only winning if someone is losing.
Brady is clearly a top grappler.
He subbed Gas and Edwards, he beat Burns & Chiesa.
He took Edwards down easily and beat him badly on the ground, in a 5 round fight.
We know (and his team should know) that he is not that good on the feet.

Yet, he didn't even try to get a takedown vs Morales.
Giles took down Morales.
Burns took him down.
Magny & others scrambled with him.
He doesn't have Aldo-esque TDD level.

Yet, Brady just stood there. No takedown attempt. Got hit, recovered, no takedown attempt, got TKOd.

How difficult is to just do this?

Xoleth said:
Brady is clearly a top grappler.
He subbed Gas and Edwards, he beat Burns & Chiesa.
He took Edwards down easily and beat him badly on the ground, in a 5 round fight.
We know (and his team should know) that he is not that good on the feet.

Yet, he didn't even try to get a takedown vs Morales.
Giles took down Morales.
Burns took him down.
Magny & others scrambled with him.
He doesn't have Aldo-esque TDD level.

Yet, Brady just stood there. No takedown attempt. Got hit, recovered, no takedown attempt, got TKOd.

How difficult is to just do this?

Good point
 
Vagabound said:
The size difference was comical. Two completely different classes of humans. I can't picture him taking Morales down
Its usually easier to take down longer fighters with higher centers of gravity. Very different builds, honestly Brady just isnt very gifted...his strikes have no power, hes not quick on the feet, not quick with the takedowns or in the scramble. Hes strong but pretty limited.
 
Vagabound said:
The size difference was comical. Two completely different classes of humans. I can't picture him taking Morales down
Again, Burns, who is not a big WW, took Morales down.
Giles took him down.
Yes, the size difference... Michel Pereira, who was a huge WW, got taken down by this guy


Because his stand up is that bad. He wasn’t able to close the gap with head movement or fluidity and he realized that after the first exchanged and ran.

Also Burns is 38. Did he fight fearlessly? I’d have to rewatch it. But he has nothing to lose
 
When you're actually in there and some huge WW is standing there with far longer reach and way more power you just freeze and get worried about the bombs coming your way. You can't be a puss, you just have to go for it, though that's much easier said than done.

If you're watching from TV and you notice a size difference, it's literally 10x worse for the guy fighting him. It feels like you have to cross an ocean just to get to your opponent. You have to make quick explosive movements to find their hips, if you can't do that you need to desperately get to a leg. Trying to walk forward and clinch someone like that is usually a recipe for disaster so you need to be diving for legs like your life depends on it.

I'm sure Brady is really disappointed with his performance, there comes a time in every fight where you're either in control or not in control. Brady knew early he had no control of that fight, but decided too late to go for it and risk getting hurt. The thing is you're going to get hurt anyway, but when you've never faced power like that you're usually cooked. You think you can make it through the round, and then you're staring up at the lights.

The issue is almost always preparation. Many fighters just go through the motions during camp, when they should specifically be training for the sometimes nightmare matchup. Every step forward Brady took was going to be extremely uncomfortable and scary, he needed to get comfortable with the size and bring his preverbal singlet mentally.



"It's better to have tried and failed, than to have not tried at all"

tough loss
 
HuskySamoan said:
Its usually easier to take down longer fighters with higher centers of gravity. Very different builds, honestly Brady just isnt very gifted...his strikes have no power, hes not quick on the feet, not quick with the takedowns or in the scramble. Hes strong but pretty limited.
This is it right here.

Striking comes first then wrestling then grappling

If all you got is grappling.. that’s like trying to attract a woman as a short ugly guy with a big dick
 
Brady never got going, a size difference like that with a guy who's quick and dangerous, you can't just dive in straight away - and then, Morales just started fucking him up and it was all downhill from the first couple he ate. It was like seeing a real life beat 'em up game seeing a character's health bar just drop with every shot.
 
Brady is a short king. Many said that he is a different beast than when he fought Belal but we all saw he is not.
 
