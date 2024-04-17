How different would the rankings be if fighters fought in a team-sport like league format?

Firstly, yeah I know, this format is practically impossible, due to many factors. So its just a fantasy discussion. I'm curious to what you think the rankings would look like (in general) if each division was split into small leagues (like tier 1 where a champion would be crowned, tier 2, tier 3 etc) with bunch of fighters getting promoted by the end of "season" to a higher "league" and likewise few relegated down to a lower one. Fighters would need to fight each other one or several times per season. Each way of winning or losing gives a certain amount of points. In the top league a fighter is obviously crowned if he has most points and is considered champ until he doesn't win in the next season.



Its interesting to think about it because it feels like a lot is determined by "luck" or other unfortunate factors (fighters coming in injured etc.). But what if they always came in in the best shape? And we often hear an expression - fighter A beats fighter B, X times out of Y. What if they actually fought Y number of times per season?



Would Conor, Perreira have ever become champs under such format? Would Khabib always be champ for as long as he fought? Anyone who has never been champ in reality would have actually become one on at least one occasion under such format? What do you think?