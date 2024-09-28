How did you scored Brito vs Gomis?

I scored

1st gomis - Close round, but gomis had more control.

2nd Brito - total domination in the ground

3rd Brito - close round too, gomis started really good in the early 3rd, but I think that Brito takedown, Sub attempt , and knees on the ground won the round for me.



Not saying it was a robbery or anything like that, that's a close fight and end by split decision.

I'd like to know how you guys scored that figth.