How did you scored Brito vs Gomis?

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 22, 2021
Messages
735
Reaction score
1,185
I scored
1st gomis - Close round, but gomis had more control.
2nd Brito - total domination in the ground
3rd Brito - close round too, gomis started really good in the early 3rd, but I think that Brito takedown, Sub attempt , and knees on the ground won the round for me.

Not saying it was a robbery or anything like that, that's a close fight and end by split decision.
I'd like to know how you guys scored that figth.
 
I gave the 1st and 3rd to Gomis but i wanted brito to win. Brito got exposed in my opinion against jack shore when he resorted to clinching cause he couldn’t handle the striking out in the open, but he’s still more exciting than Gomis so i was hoping he’d get it done
 
3rd round to Brito? I strongly disagree. He was outstruck 2:1 and Gomis landed harder too. People still scoring aggression it seems....
 
Could've been either way, Gomis landed more clearly but Brito was the busier. Those kind of rounds will happen forever and ever.
 
29-28 Gomis. An argument could be made for Brito in round 1, but I think Gomis did enough.
 
30-27 Brito. I think the decision was insane.
 
Brito dominated the 1st, 2nd round could've gone either way, 3rd round easy for Gomis.
 
so the opinions vary alot on here. on Eurosport tv Stefan Struve thought it was a huge robbery and hoped brito could appeal the decision.
 
Clear 29-28 Brito. Disgusted with the scorecards on that one, obvious French cooking.
 
