How did you scored Brito vs Gomis?

Joined
- Oct 22, 2021
Messages
- 735
Reaction score
- 1,185
I scored
1st gomis - Close round, but gomis had more control.
2nd Brito - total domination in the ground
3rd Brito - close round too, gomis started really good in the early 3rd, but I think that Brito takedown, Sub attempt , and knees on the ground won the round for me.
Not saying it was a robbery or anything like that, that's a close fight and end by split decision.
I'd like to know how you guys scored that figth.
