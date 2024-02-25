How did you score Moreno vs Royval?

I think that fight could have gone either way, I had Moreno only winning rounds 1 and 2 thus giving Royval 49-48
 
I gave Moreno last round but I dont blame anyone scoring it either way.

What I do know is keep Royval as away as possible from Pantoja. He straight up shat the bed in last fight and gave a terrible performance. No reason to run it back before we know his wrestling improved or Alex has lost the belt.
 
It was obviously close, but I think Royval really outworked Moreno in the last two rounds and won the fight.
 
I thought Moreno won 1,2,5 but I'm fine with Royval winning. In the end Royval wasn't landing much, but he was working constantly. Idk what Moreno was doing.

One thing I noticed is Chris Lee scored the 1st for Royval when he landed nothing. Moreno was so passive in that round though that im.not surprised eventhough he should definitely have won that round with his clean punching.
 
Moreno 1, 2, and 5 but it wasn’t so convincing that I’d argue it much. Just felt he landed the harder shots and Royval was being active but not landing cleanly or with power mostly to the arms.
 
I am not gonna lie.. I went to bed and missed the last two fights
 
I didnt scored it as such, but i felt Moreno lost last night, he just wastes movement and throws the same overnight punch that doesnt even land over and over, he needs to get back to his old style, the one the boxed Fig.

PS: I thought he beat Pantoja, he got beat last night.
 
I gave Moreno the first round but Royval everything after that. Three big overhands in one round isn't enough when Royval is throwing double the strikes. Moreno spent the fight backing away trying not to engage, didn't look like he wanted to be there.
 
I had it Moreno 48-47 (10-9, 10-9, 9-10, 9-10, 10-9). I felt like Round 5 was the swing round. Royval was certainly more active by a mile, but I felt like too much of what he was doing got absorbed by Moreno's guard and what little got through were light/grazing jabs for the most part. Meanwhile, Moreno would occasionally land on the in-betweens with heavy punches or calf kicks which were the most impactful and cleanest shots of the round. I don't blame anyone for feeling like activity won the day here, but for me it was fairly "empty" volume and I thought Moreno's individual moments were enough to edge it... but I don't really feel strongly about it. Not a robbery by any means and I think 48-47 Royval is a very legitimate scorecard.
 
Safton said:
I had it Moreno 48-47 (10-9, 10-9, 9-10, 9-10, 10-9). I felt like Round 5 was the swing round. Royval was certainly more active by a mile, but I felt like too much of what he was doing got absorbed by Moreno's guard and what little got through were light/grazing jabs for the most part. Meanwhile, Moreno would occasionally land on the in-betweens with heavy punches or calf kicks which were the most impactful and cleanest shots of the round. I don't blame anyone for feeling like activity won the day here, but for me it was fairly "empty" volume and I thought Moreno's individual moments were enough to edge it... but I don't really feel strongly about it. Not a robbery by any means and I think 48-47 Royval is a very legitimate scorecard.
Click to expand...
I've been seeing this take lots but I actually feel like Royval snuck a ton of body shots and uppercuts through. Moreno just has an unreal chin and eats everything with no reaction. His overhand punches were more dramatic but weren't doing big damage either IMO.

One of those weird fights where it's hard to weigh who hit who harder in a close round.
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
I've been seeing this take lots but I actually feel like Royval snuck a ton of body shots and uppercuts through. Moreno just has an unreal chin and eats everything with no reaction. His overhand punches were more dramatic but weren't doing big damage either IMO.

One of those weird fights where it's hard to weigh who hit who harder in a close round.
Click to expand...
Oh he definitely landed some, but I personally don't feel they were sufficient in quantity or quality to sway the round. IMO Moreno's overhands and hooks were doing more when he actually landed them, albeit not by some enormous margin. The amount of times he legitimately wobbled Royval were admittedly few and far between and mostly in the earlier rounds that everyone pretty much already scored for him anyway. But yeah, weird fight to score.
 
Last edited:
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Royval 48-47. Moreno looked like De La Hoya trying to coast to a decision vs Trinadad
Click to expand...

I agree with Royval 48-47, but I disagree that Moreno looked like even remotely like de la Hoya vs. Trinidad. Chicken De La Hoya clearly outboxed an inferiorly skilled Trinidad for for 7-9 rounds. Then the last 5, he coasted and ran like a bitch, thinking he had the fight in the bag.

Moreno did not think he had 3 rounds in the bag easily and had the fight won if it went to the scorecards. He was fighting in survival mode and was desperately hoping to pick up another round on the scorecards in any of the last 3 rounds. He was fighting cautiously because he was hurt and knew Royval was coming on hard and could finish him. He was not running like de la Hoya, he was fighting conservatively, hoping to steal a round, far from thinking he had the fight locked up like how de la Hoya thought.

But, yes, Royval 48-47.
 
