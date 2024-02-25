How did you score Moreno vs Royval?

I had it Moreno 48-47 (10-9, 10-9, 9-10, 9-10, 10-9). I felt like Round 5 was the swing round. Royval was certainly more active by a mile, but I felt like too much of what he was doing got absorbed by Moreno's guard and what little got through were light/grazing jabs for the most part. Meanwhile, Moreno would occasionally land on the in-betweens with heavy punches or calf kicks which were the most impactful and cleanest shots of the round. I don't blame anyone for feeling like activity won the day here, but for me it was fairly "empty" volume and I thought Moreno's individual moments were enough to edge it... but I don't really feel strongly about it. Not a robbery by any means and I think 48-47 Royval is a very legitimate scorecard.