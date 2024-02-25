How did you score Moreno vs Royval?

CashMoney1991
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2015
- Messages
- 2,653
- Reaction score
- 1,392
I think that fight could have gone either way, I had Moreno only winning rounds 1 and 2 thus giving Royval 49-48
I think that fight could have gone either way, I had Moreno only winning rounds 1 and 2 thus giving Royval 49-48
I've been seeing this take lots but I actually feel like Royval snuck a ton of body shots and uppercuts through. Moreno just has an unreal chin and eats everything with no reaction. His overhand punches were more dramatic but weren't doing big damage either IMO.I had it Moreno 48-47 (10-9, 10-9, 9-10, 9-10, 10-9). I felt like Round 5 was the swing round. Royval was certainly more active by a mile, but I felt like too much of what he was doing got absorbed by Moreno's guard and what little got through were light/grazing jabs for the most part. Meanwhile, Moreno would occasionally land on the in-betweens with heavy punches or calf kicks which were the most impactful and cleanest shots of the round. I don't blame anyone for feeling like activity won the day here, but for me it was fairly "empty" volume and I thought Moreno's individual moments were enough to edge it... but I don't really feel strongly about it. Not a robbery by any means and I think 48-47 Royval is a very legitimate scorecard.
Oh he definitely landed some, but I personally don't feel they were sufficient in quantity or quality to sway the round. IMO Moreno's overhands and hooks were doing more when he actually landed them, albeit not by some enormous margin. The amount of times he legitimately wobbled Royval were admittedly few and far between and mostly in the earlier rounds that everyone pretty much already scored for him anyway. But yeah, weird fight to score.I've been seeing this take lots but I actually feel like Royval snuck a ton of body shots and uppercuts through. Moreno just has an unreal chin and eats everything with no reaction. His overhand punches were more dramatic but weren't doing big damage either IMO.
One of those weird fights where it's hard to weigh who hit who harder in a close round.
Royval 48-47. Moreno looked like De La Hoya trying to coast to a decision vs Trinadad