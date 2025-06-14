How Did You Come Up With Your Pets name?

I have 2 doggies

I named the first Layla after Dereck & The Domino's/Eric Clapton song.

My second was named Sadie after The Spinners/R Kelly song.

What about you? How did you come up with your dogs or pets name?
 
