How Did You Come Up With Your Pets name?

GoodBadHBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 21,358
- Reaction score
- 45,752
I have 2 doggies
I named the first Layla after Dereck & The Domino's/Eric Clapton song.
My second was named Sadie after The Spinners/R Kelly song.
What about you? How did you come up with your dogs or pets name?
I named the first Layla after Dereck & The Domino's/Eric Clapton song.
My second was named Sadie after The Spinners/R Kelly song.
What about you? How did you come up with your dogs or pets name?