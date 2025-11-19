how did volk figure out islams grappling?

ArtardFiesta
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2021
- Messages
- 2,400
- Reaction score
- 6,022
In their first fight Islam 155, Volk 145 moving up.
Islam struggled to take him down. In fact during the fight there were times where Volk outgrappled islam and was able to take him down.
Islam did not seem like a dominate grappler in that fight.
What did volk do differently?
Did the cut to 155 effect Islam (keep in mind he would defend the belt three more times after this at 155)?
Is islam really untouchable on the ground?
Has islam improved a lot since the first volk fight?
Khabib was not cornering islam in this fight was that the difference?
Or does JDM just suck at grappling?
Islam struggled to take him down. In fact during the fight there were times where Volk outgrappled islam and was able to take him down.
Islam did not seem like a dominate grappler in that fight.
What did volk do differently?
Did the cut to 155 effect Islam (keep in mind he would defend the belt three more times after this at 155)?
Is islam really untouchable on the ground?
Has islam improved a lot since the first volk fight?
Khabib was not cornering islam in this fight was that the difference?
Or does JDM just suck at grappling?