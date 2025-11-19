how did volk figure out islams grappling?

In their first fight Islam 155, Volk 145 moving up.

Islam struggled to take him down. In fact during the fight there were times where Volk outgrappled islam and was able to take him down.

Islam did not seem like a dominate grappler in that fight.

What did volk do differently?
Did the cut to 155 effect Islam (keep in mind he would defend the belt three more times after this at 155)?
Is islam really untouchable on the ground?
Has islam improved a lot since the first volk fight?
Khabib was not cornering islam in this fight was that the difference?
Or does JDM just suck at grappling?
 
Volk's just light years better than anyone Islam has faced in pretty much every area.

JDM doesn't such at grappling, but he's not anywhere near Volk's level. Volk at FW would still outgrapple JDM at WW.
 
Nothing specal volk just knows how to wrestle and thata why ilia topuria beats islam bcs ilia is best wrestler islam has ever faced
 
Volk has that old man strength

Old man strength >>> Caucasus mountain strength

<seniorvolk>
 
I really want to say Volk is just amazing, and he is, but apparently Islam had some real big issues cutting the weight in Australia. I think their rule/regulations are different, and you don’t get the same amount of time to rehydrate.

Someone please correct me if I’m wrong so I can go back to saying Volk is just that damn good.
 
He's shorter so it was harder for Islam to shoot in on his legs
 
This Volk vs Islam is overblown when it comes to grappling part
Islam got him down multiple times,kept him down and took his back twice
Now,Volk did better then others and managed to grab some points with his counters but its still not nearly enough
 
Volk barely has a neck and a low center of gravity.
Plus his wrestling is very good, as is his defense jitz
 
1- Volk is really really fucking great as a fighter

2- He has a very low center of gravity and it makes it difficult to get to his hips or get "under" him in most wrestling (or even judo/greco) type of exchanges

3- Volk fought a SMARTER fight and utilized his footwork WAY more effectively.

#3 imo is where Jack severely underperformed. Jack has shown great footwork in the past and I don't know if it wad the low kicks; rib injury, or Islam just got him to freeze up but Jack ain't bring his great footwork to UFC 322.
 
volks build is a challenge to grapplers... low center of gravity and alot of muscle. he might have a good reach, but its because his chest is so wide. short arms give more leverage in certain positions like bench press.
 
Midget Volk is obviously one of the most skilled fighters to have ever competed in MMA.

And unlike many weight cutting prima donnas, he cut his teeth in the regional scene fighting WWs twice his size.
 
Volk is that good everywhere including grappling.
 
Can't really compare Volk with JDM.
Volk has perhaps the best fight iq in the sport and was a true champion, 2nd best FW of all time in fact.
Heading into that fight he was already proven, had vast experience against the very best FW fighters such as: Aldo, Holloway, Ortega.
His win streak spanned across WW, LW and FW.

Just the confidence a fighter gets by beating legends, being p4p best fighter in the world, 10 years undefeated. That momentum and confidence can do wonders.

JDM had the win streak but he didn't beat and didn't fight the best of theb before his last fight.
 
Volk came up wrestling with caucuses wrestlers for years at tiger muy thai. He also had Olympic level chechens and high level dagestanis helping him prepare for Islam. He even brought in top notch judo guys.

Volk is great, but something he does better than most is check all the boxes when prepping for opponents
 
Volk is very good and he didn’t approach the fight scared or intimidated, for lack of better words. A lot of these guys give Islam and the dagi's way too much respect in the cage, and refuse to be the aggressor
 
Also that fight happened 2.5 years ago, there is the chance that 2.5 years training with Khabib Nurmagomedov make you better on the ground.
 
