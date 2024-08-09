How did Topuria's brother get a UFC contract?

His overall record is 5 wins with 1 loss.



The only time he fought a guy with a decent record he got TKO'd. The guy who beat him is 4-0 and hasn't fought since 2017.



The guys HE beat:



Chiguano - 0 wins 4 losses

Rumin - 1 win 3 losses

Tenorio - 7 wins 24 losses

Ibanez - 2 wins 8 losses

Segas - 3 wins 2 losses



Total - 13 wins 41 losses



So the 5 Spanish cab drivers he beat have a combined record of 13 wins and 41 losses on some regional Euro circuits.



I mean I get it, his brother is a UFC champ so that's probably the reason he got signed, but damn I don't see much potential based on his record.



If he was a HW or LHW I would understand, but the guy is gonna fight at 135, 145 I guess, and those divisions are stacked with killers. I wouldn't be shocked if he goes 0-3 and is cut by this time next year.