How did Topuria's brother get a UFC contract?

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
20,774
Reaction score
20,750
His overall record is 5 wins with 1 loss.

The only time he fought a guy with a decent record he got TKO'd. The guy who beat him is 4-0 and hasn't fought since 2017.

The guys HE beat:

Chiguano - 0 wins 4 losses
Rumin - 1 win 3 losses
Tenorio - 7 wins 24 losses
Ibanez - 2 wins 8 losses
Segas - 3 wins 2 losses

Total - 13 wins 41 losses

So the 5 Spanish cab drivers he beat have a combined record of 13 wins and 41 losses on some regional Euro circuits.

I mean I get it, his brother is a UFC champ so that's probably the reason he got signed, but damn I don't see much potential based on his record.

If he was a HW or LHW I would understand, but the guy is gonna fight at 135, 145 I guess, and those divisions are stacked with killers. I wouldn't be shocked if he goes 0-3 and is cut by this time next year.
 
Last edited:
Either they fucking hate Spanish cab drivers and want to see more of them beaten up or they want him to break ferguson's record
 
Gives him a story when he steps into fight. What other random nobody would get a thread like this? If someone beats him, he beat Topuria's brother. If he wins, people speculate how maybe he's going to make a splash like his bro. Just like HW Usman probably got his contract.
 
The answer is in the question - read your thread title again but slowly.
 
Uhm, cause his brother is the champ and exciting as fuck to watch fight
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,697
Messages
56,001,092
Members
175,028
Latest member
Augustus0610

Share this page

Back
Top