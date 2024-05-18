How did Rocky become smarter as he got older?

blaseblase
In the first film he was mentally challenged with low IQ, in the sequels he just turns into a normal person. He eventually just becomes Sylvester Stallone.
He didn't just have a lack of knowledge in the first movie, he was slow and dim-witted. Also he was a seasoned boxer by that point, should have had a good amount of wisdom by then.He didn't become smarter. He had gone through a lot of ups and downs, love and death. The experience had made him wiser, and he appear moreso that way in Creed because someone was following his footsteps.