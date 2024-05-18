How did Rocky become smarter as he got older?

In the first film he was mentally challenged with low IQ, in the sequels he just turns into a normal person. He eventually just becomes Sylvester Stallone.
 
Like Mickey said, he became civilized, probably learned financial / social class savvy from higher up people, etc…you become who you hang out with typically
 
Someone took the time to work with him. We know he dropped out of high school. Probably nobody ever actually tried to teach him.
 
He hung out with Apollo and became business savvy.
It happened after part 2
 
Not sure, but Adrian was definitely retarded for the entire series.
 
My hypothesis:

1. his brain was not in the right place. literally.
2. getting hit in the head repeatedly did put his brain in the right place. literally.
3. the more he got hit in the head, the more of his brain got put in the right place.
4. profit.
5. declared bankruptcy so that he didn't have to pay taxes. claimed to have mental disability to avoid prosecution. ("Rocky V" plot).
6. repeat.
 
people can grow..
 
He didn't become smarter. He had gone through a lot of ups and downs, love and death. The experience had made him wiser, and he appear moreso that way in Creed because someone was following his footsteps.
 
Plutoburn said:
He didn't just have a lack of knowledge in the first movie, he was slow and dim-witted. Also he was a seasoned boxer by that point, should have had a good amount of wisdom by then.
 
