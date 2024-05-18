How did Rocky become smarter as he got older?

My hypothesis:



1. his brain was not in the right place. literally.

2. getting hit in the head repeatedly did put his brain in the right place. literally.

3. the more he got hit in the head, the more of his brain got put in the right place.

4. profit.

5. declared bankruptcy so that he didn't have to pay taxes. claimed to have mental disability to avoid prosecution. ("Rocky V" plot).

6. repeat.