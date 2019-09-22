  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

How did Pride handle eye pokes?

I asked this earlier and it got moved. It has nothing to do with Yair and Stephens. I wanted to know how Pride handled eye pokes because, while I watched a lot back then, I can't remember.

Since Pride scored the fights as a whole and the UFC, round by round, it had to be a different penalty. We all know the Pride gloves were better at stopping them but they still happened sometimes.

The UFC refs don't take points anyway the way they should. Fighters will just keep pawing with their fingers out until there's a penalty for doing it.
 
Def getting moved. Also, I don't know. I'd guess a yellow card.
 
It seemed so rare, i can't remember a major fight ending with an eyepoke
 
Yeah mods, stop moving threads to forum sections I never even go in lol
 
The Yellow card system could be something the UFC tries but we're still waiting on those new gloves Dana promised years ago.

Do what they do when someone misses weight and give 10% of the offender's purse to the guy who gets poked. Hit them in the pocketbooks and maybe they'll stop i?
 
Well how did Price handle it?

Mods should maybe edit the title if they're not going to move it.
 
Congo66 said:
Well how did Price handle it?

Mods should maybe edit the title if they're not going to move it.
Click to expand...

I edited it. I didn't even realize I had typo'd till your post. :)
 
s2pi76Du3wyfc1V7P4aqyqur1dXwu6nktfYLLufJu_s.jpg
 
They probably took like $10,000 away from you.

But yeah it's interesting because I don't remember a single eye poke in Pride. I'm sure there must have been some. But I can't name any off the top of my head.
 


They ignored it till they couldn't anymore. DQ eventually came.
 
Crocop eyepoked Barnett to win the Pride GP, the ref just ignored that it happened and let the fight go on
 
Pierced7681 said:
He was dq’d for grabbing the ropes, not eye gouging
Click to expand...

I hope thats true. lol So they did nothing aboot it?

Fight finder and Wiki have it as eye gouging. I didnt rewatch before posting.
 
SuperNerd said:
I hope thats true. lol

Fight finder and Wiki have it as eye gouging. I didnt rewatch before posting.
Click to expand...

Yea fight finder and wiki have it wrong. If you watch the fight Yvel grabs the ropes numerous times at the end to stop the takedown. the ref waves it off because yvel won’t let go of the ropes and has his arm hooked around it. The English commentary team even announce it as grabbing the ropes dq.
 
Pierced7681 said:
Yea fight finder and wiki have it wrong. If you watch the fight Yvel grabs the ropes numerous times at the end to stop the takedown. the ref waves it off because yvel won’t let go of the ropes and has his arm hooked around it. The English commentary team even announce it as grabbing the ropes dq.
Click to expand...

I'll take your word for it.

lol PRIDE.

wSBTOnj.png
 
