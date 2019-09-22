How did Pride handle eye pokes?

egk
I asked this earlier and it got moved. It has nothing to do with Yair and Stephens. I wanted to know how Pride handled eye pokes because, while I watched a lot back then, I can't remember.
Since Pride scored the fights as a whole and the UFC, round by round, it had to be a different penalty. We all know the Pride gloves were better at stopping them but they still happened sometimes.
The UFC refs don't take points anyway the way they should. Fighters will just keep pawing with their fingers out until there's a penalty for doing it.
