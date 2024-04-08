How did Poirier get a faster title than Oliveira & Gatheje?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,000
- Reaction score
- 6,702
Was the UFC like.......
"Well, got completely smoked and outclassed by Khabib, but let's see how he handles Khabib Lite"
I thought Charles was next line and then Justin was next.
It seems like Dustin leapfrogged 2 title contenders just for beating Benoit.
Maybe the UFC really wanted everyone to see Benoit vs Islam
"Well, got completely smoked and outclassed by Khabib, but let's see how he handles Khabib Lite"
I thought Charles was next line and then Justin was next.
It seems like Dustin leapfrogged 2 title contenders just for beating Benoit.
Maybe the UFC really wanted everyone to see Benoit vs Islam