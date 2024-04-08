How did Poirier get a faster title than Oliveira & Gatheje?

Rhood

Rhood

Was the UFC like.......
"Well, got completely smoked and outclassed by Khabib, but let's see how he handles Khabib Lite"

I thought Charles was next line and then Justin was next.
It seems like Dustin leapfrogged 2 title contenders just for beating Benoit.
Maybe the UFC really wanted everyone to see Benoit vs Islam
 
