How did Poirier get a faster title shot than Oliveira & Gaethje?

fortheo said: By Islam refusing to fight at ufc 297, 298, and 300, but magically being ready now when all of the most interesting challengers are booked. Ufc probably should have scheduled fights better, but couldn't wait around with Islam's strict scheduling.

well , he had his reasons not to fight at those cards but obviously you don't believe him.anyway, what are you trying to say here ? do you think Islam is afraid of Arman and Charles ? you do know that he won against both of them. and Charles was the one who couldn't make it last time but you still acting like Islam is afraid.instead of rematches I rather see new fights, Justin would be better but Dustin is another hell of a fighter.it seems like you would just complain. doesn't matter who Islam fights , the other guy waiting outside's always the fighter that Islam avoids , right ?