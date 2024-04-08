How did Poirier get a faster title shot than Oliveira & Gaethje?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,000
Reaction score
6,702
Was the UFC like.......
"Well, he got completely smoked and outclassed by Khabib, but let's see how he handles Khabib Lite"

I thought Charles was next line and then Justin was next after that
It seems like Dustin leapfrogged not just 1..........but 2 title contenders just for beating Benoit.
Maybe the UFC really wanted everyone to see Benoit vs Islam
 
Rhood said:
Was the UFC like.......
"Well, he got completely smoked and outclassed by Khabib, but let's see how he handles Khabib Lite"

I thought Charles was next line and then Justin was next after that
It seems like Dustin leapfrogged not just 1..........but 2 title contenders just for beating Benoit.
Maybe the UFC really wanted everyone to see Benoit vs Islam
Click to expand...
He didn't.

Oliveira got his 2nd title shot in October 2023. He just couldn't make it.

You are right about Gaethje, but the reason is the UFCs plans for UFC 300 fell apart, Conor is holding out and Jones got injured, Izzy was on hiatus, so they went and backed up the Brinks truck for Gaethje and Max to fight a meaningless BMF fight.

Then Dustin dispatched of BSD who looked like a freight train going through other LWs and that win + Gaethje being busy gave them enough of a justification to make this fight.
 
Because everyone else had to rebook a fight because Islam need half a year off after not taking a single punch in his last fight.

I think we will be lucky to see a single defence this year from Islam sadly.
 
Oliveira busy fighting Tsarukyan, Gaethje busy fighting Max, that leaves Poirier as the guy who's the most qualified among those actually available

I agree making Max vs Gaethje was incredibly stupid and screws up both the Gaethje-Islam and Max-Topuria title fights, but seeing as Gaethje, Tsarukyan, and Oliveira are going to war on Saturday, someone has to fight Islam and it's going to be Poirier
 
Fight isn't official yet. Islam wants to fight in June.

If any of the winners this weekend at UFC 300 want to turn back around and fight that soon I'm sure they'll get it. If not, Poirier gets the shot & they'll have to wait until the end of the year. Seems reasonable.

But yeah sucks for Gaethje how things have worked out.
 
Rhood said:
Was the UFC like.......
"Well, he got completely smoked and outclassed by Khabib, but let's see how he handles Khabib Lite"

I thought Charles was next line and then Justin was next after that
It seems like Dustin leapfrogged not just 1..........but 2 title contenders just for beating Benoit.
Maybe the UFC really wanted everyone to see Benoit vs Islam
Click to expand...

By Islam refusing to fight at ufc 297, 298, and 300, but magically being ready now when all of the most interesting challengers are booked. Ufc probably should have scheduled fights better, but couldn't wait around with Islam's strict scheduling.
 
Oliviera is unreliable at this point, from
Injuries to not making weight. It should be In order Gaethje, Arman, Oliviera/Poirier.
 
I get the feeling he has that type of wife <lmao>

No doubt in my mind that she phones up Dana and is like, so when is Dustin getting a title fight?!
200w.gif
 
UFC rewards guys that step up and fight new up and comers on a tear. Dustin did just that.
 
fortheo said:
By Islam refusing to fight at ufc 297, 298, and 300, but magically being ready now when all of the most interesting challengers are booked.
Click to expand...

He injured his hand against Volkanovski, source Craig Jones and if every one on here believes Dan Hooker for IV situation then they best beleive Jones as well.
 
Kb7 said:
He injured his hand against Volkanovski, source Craig Jones and if every one on here believes Dan Hooker for IV situation then they best beleive Jones as well.
Click to expand...

lol. Craig jones said autism is the best base for excellency in martial arts.

Maybe islam did have an injured hand though. My point remains the same: islam's scheduling just isnt lined up well with the UFC's scheduling, unfortunately.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Kb7
fortheo said:
lol. Craig jones said autism is the best base for excellency in martial arts.

Maybe islam did have an injured hand though. My point remains the same: islam's scheduling just isnt lined up well with the UFC's scheduling, unfortunately.
Click to expand...
Autism +steroids. You can give anyone steoirds, you can't give them the ability to hyper focus on a single niche skill, at the detriment of all other aspects of their life.
 
Poirier is a popular name and easy win for Islam.

UFC couldn't ask for more.
 
Poirier is 3 times more popular than Gaethje, that's why Ali wanted him above Gaethje for his fighter.
Plus Porier's hip injury makes him vulnerable to take downs.

If Islam stays champ, he won't have many fights till he retires.
 
fortheo said:
By Islam refusing to fight at ufc 297, 298, and 300, but magically being ready now when all of the most interesting challengers are booked. Ufc probably should have scheduled fights better, but couldn't wait around with Islam's strict scheduling.
Click to expand...
well , he had his reasons not to fight at those cards but obviously you don't believe him.
anyway, what are you trying to say here ? do you think Islam is afraid of Arman and Charles ? you do know that he won against both of them. and Charles was the one who couldn't make it last time but you still acting like Islam is afraid.
instead of rematches I rather see new fights, Justin would be better but Dustin is another hell of a fighter.

it seems like you would just complain. doesn't matter who Islam fights , the other guy waiting outside's always the fighter that Islam avoids , right ?
 
Rhood said:
Was the UFC like.......
"Well, he got completely smoked and outclassed by Khabib, but let's see how he handles Khabib Lite"

I thought Charles was next line and then Justin was next after that
It seems like Dustin leapfrogged not just 1..........but 2 title contenders just for beating Benoit.
Maybe the UFC really wanted everyone to see Benoit vs Islam
Click to expand...
He didnt
 
Oliviera does not seem to be interested in a rematch. He refused it at least once and is really trying to fight Conor.

As far as which ustin brother gets the title fight first, it does not really matter. Justin is fighting Max for the BMF belt. He is going to be next.
 
Fight Professor said:
Oliviera does not seem to be interested in a rematch. He refused it at least once and is really trying to fight Conor.

As far as which ustin brother gets the title fight first, it does not really matter. Justin is fighting Max for the BMF belt. He is going to be next.
Click to expand...
Justin is not gonna win that fight with Max imho. Everyone thinks it's a foregone conclusion that Justin wins, I don't see it that way at all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ComeChooDaddy
Poirier's Egregious Title Shot
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
nostradumbass
nostradumbass

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,510
Messages
55,363,829
Members
174,752
Latest member
shotimeyeah

Share this page

Back
Top