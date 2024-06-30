  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How did Poirier do in the broadcast booth?

I went out for a smoke while they were talking. Should the UFC bring him around more often?
 
For someone who is new to this I think he did very well. As he makes more appearances hes going to get even smoother with it. I'm happy for heem. I hespect of heem.
 
Pretty good anal-ysis. Hope he can go a bit deeper next time and expand some more. Or at least give it a shot.
 
He definitely sounded a little nervous in there in the beginning(fast talking, jumping from point to point), but started to get more comfortable as the broadcast continued. Give him some time and I think he’ll be one of the better analysts on the post show.
 
