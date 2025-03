When amateurs fight pros, the easiest and safest way for the pro to win is to use their cardio.



No matter how hard the amateur trains, they simply will not understand the pacing of a real pro boxing match. And thus will become exhausted in later rounds and it will be extremely safe for the pro to engage.



This is why Conor lasted as long as he did vs Floyd.



I believe fury was trying this method, but it backfired because he got tagged and Ngannou has power.



So Anthony Joshua took a different approach. He said every minute I'm in there gives this guy more chances to land a flukey shot, so I'd be better off being aggressive and putting him away early than trying to wear him down.



TL/DR: Ngannou requires a strategy different from other amateurs. AJ learned from the fury fight.