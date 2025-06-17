How Did Michael Bisping's Son

MMAProfessional
Golden Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 9, 2010
- Messages
- 12,078
- Reaction score
- 7,238
MMA fighters' genes are so strong they defy Darwinian evolution theory and go straight to Lamarckism inheritanceEnd up with his eye(s) still? Crazy coincidence. Randomly thought that while watching Bisping's podcast. Apparently Callum is having an amateur fight soon.
View attachment 1099852
it changes with their father's DNA while in octagonMMA fighters' genes are so strong they defy Darwinian evolution theory
MMA fighters' genes are so strong they defy Darwinian evolution theory and go straight to Lamarckism inheritance
He reminds me of Justin Gaethje.