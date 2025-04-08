Crime How did I miss Candace Owens rehabilitating the image of Harvey Weinstein?

Mack Yancy

Mack Yancy

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 28, 2022
Messages
4,034
Reaction score
4,255






The comments are a trip. I always thought Harvey was the one true bi-partisan villian that everyone could hate. Now a lot of that had to do with the fact it was easy to project whatever image and value you didn't like on to him, but goddamn. Is this pardon season? Sam-Bankman angling for a Trump Pardon with his Tucker interview and now this...


The convicted rapist appears to believe that Candace Owens holds the key to his freedom.


<28><30><EdgyBrah><{nope}>

Holy shit that basically says it all.
 
I don't give much a shit about this topic, but is there any validity to her arguments? What are her arguments? Could use some cliffs at least.
 
Watching her on Howie Mandel's podcast. She's so transparently hyperpartisan and biased, but Howie is incapable of being mean to anyone so he just keeps playing softball.
 
It seems not only the left finds some weird hills to die on. Fuck Weinstein, and fuck that antisemite bitch.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
I don't give much a shit about this topic, but is there any validity to her arguments? What are her arguments? Could use some cliffs at least.
Click to expand...
If you care that much then watch, like and subscribe. If you don't care enough to watch the videos then fuck off.
 
The Diplomat said:
Watching her on Howie Mandel's podcast. She's so transparently hyperpartisan and biased, but Howie is incapable of being mean to anyone so he just keeps playing softball.
Click to expand...
But she's based isn't she? She wore a white lives matter t-shirt. Doesn't that make her awesome and intelligent?
 
Snubnoze707 said:
I don't give much a shit about this topic, but is there any validity to her arguments? What are her arguments? Could use some cliffs at least.
Click to expand...
Out of the many cases/women he's been found guilty of rape/molestation/etc, one was overturned due to bad prosecution. She's blaming it on a post-me too era, believe all women court system. And she says social justice a bunch.
 
Mack Yancy said:
If you care that much then watch, like and subscribe. If you don't care enough to watch the videos then fuck off.
Click to expand...
Hey asshole, you made the thread. At least present the bare minimum of some context. I wasn't asking for a deep dive into her views.
 
The Diplomat said:
Out of the many cases/women he's been found guilty of rape/molestation/etc, one was overturned due to bad prosecution. She's blaming it on a post-me too era, believe all women court system. And she says social justice a bunch.
Click to expand...
Thanks. That doesn't seem like enough of a valid defense on her part.
 
The Diplomat said:
Watching her on Howie Mandel's podcast. She's so transparently hyperpartisan and biased, but Howie is incapable of being mean to anyone so he just keeps playing softball.
Click to expand...
I mean , she's one of the few few people out there openly speaking against Isreal . The only real good content she has is when she fucking roasts rabbi Schmuley.
 
fedoriswar37 said:
I mean , she's one of the few few people out there openly speaking against Isreal . The only real good content she has is when she fucking roasts rabbi Schmuley.
Click to expand...
She's spent the entire podcast defending Weinstein, and shitting on Ryan Reynolds/Blake Lively and Taylor Swift.

She has this tactic where she opens up with "always a fan/thought he was guilty/i get it/etc" then proceeds to spend five minutes explaining her point, using every bit of right wing lingo along the way.

She's clearly a liar and a bullshit artist, and this is the first time I've ever seen her speak. But she's somewhat decent at her job, and talks so much that Howie can't get a rebuttal in time before the ad break.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
Hey asshole, you made the thread. At least present the bare minimum of some context.
Click to expand...
I posted the damn videos fuckface. If you're too lazy or stupid to comprehend them then that's a you problem, champ.
 
Why would anyone watch a Candace Owen’s video? and then why would they try to get others to watch it.

Nah I’m good I’ve don’t need to eat shit , to know it don’t taste good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,085
Messages
57,139,494
Members
175,551
Latest member
kyejay87

Share this page

Back
Top