Mack Yancy
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2022
- Messages
- 4,034
- Reaction score
- 4,255
The comments are a trip. I always thought Harvey was the one true bi-partisan villian that everyone could hate. Now a lot of that had to do with the fact it was easy to project whatever image and value you didn't like on to him, but goddamn. Is this pardon season? Sam-Bankman angling for a Trump Pardon with his Tucker interview and now this...
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/story/harvey-weinstein-says-i-have-a-couple-movies-left-in-me?srsltid=AfmBOoqZIDdWZ1-DJT11ajjECBEm2UL-zOgCGo_lhTLyShVkhv1aKoCO
The convicted rapist appears to believe that Candace Owens holds the key to his freedom.
Holy shit that basically says it all.