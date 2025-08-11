  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How did crazy Kevin Holland rip thru Fluffy in under a minute?

Yeah yeah, “fighters improve” and all that usual bs…but what happened in this fight to make it so one-sided?

Looking at Fluffy take flush punches these days and just keep steamrolling fools is freaking amazing.

The dude is an absolute beast but Holland folded him like a chair…

Was Fluffy injured? Not taking things as seriously back then? Or what?

What the F happened? Damn Holland needs to get it together with that kind of talent…
 
You follow the sport and don't know what taking a perfectly placed liver shot does to the human body?

Why am I not surprised.
 
Elbow that caught the back of the ear and head and 2 perfect knees shutting him down.

Just got caught coming in and out angled.
 
Kevin is semi elite. Fighting results aren't 100% linear.
 
Holland had some great performances back then, current Holland thinks he is above winning fights and just coasts for paychecks.
 
It was very early in Fluffy's UFC career, and Holland was too much, too soon.
 
Things happen in MMA. You can have all the skill in the world but if a knee lands to the body in the right way it can put you down regardless.
 
I'm still not sold on Fluffy being able to beat Imavov, DDP, or Khamzat.

Younger guys who are fast and powerful with a higher finishing ability than his previous opponents.

Could see him melt Rob, Izzy, RDR.
 
188912345 said:
I'm still not sold on Fluffy being able to beat Imavov, DDP, or Khamzat.

Younger guys who are fast and powerful with a higher finishing ability than his previous opponents.

Could see him melt Rob, Izzy, RDR.
Click to expand...

I wonder how Imavov would handle being crowded like Fluffy would undoubtedly do? At range it's a mismatch, Fluffy would get pieced up. But he won't fight him (or anyone really) at range very long until he has them so gassed that the threat is gone. Dolidze had some limited success holding him against the cage but obviously just doesn't have the gas tank to apply the kind of nonstop pressure needed to shut down a guy as good as Imavov. But Fluffy does. There are no breaks. If he's holding you against the cage and you eventually shuck him off to gain distance, he (unlike anyone else) doesn't need time to reset and catch his breath from the exertion of applying that pressure. He's back on you like glue.

I'd absolutely pick Fluffy to beat Imavov, while knowing that Imavov catching him with something big would be a possibility.
 
Anderson silva got destroyed by Chonan, Hughes got wrecked x2 to Hallman, Stipe got beat down by Struve, etc.

An early career loss does not mean a fighter cannot become elite or even dominant champ
 
