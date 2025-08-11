How did crazy Kevin Holland rip thru Fluffy in under a minute?

188912345 said: I'm still not sold on Fluffy being able to beat Imavov, DDP, or Khamzat.



Younger guys who are fast and powerful with a higher finishing ability than his previous opponents.



Could see him melt Rob, Izzy, RDR.

I wonder how Imavov would handle being crowded like Fluffy would undoubtedly do? At range it's a mismatch, Fluffy would get pieced up. But he won't fight him (or anyone really) at range very long until he has them so gassed that the threat is gone. Dolidze had some limited success holding him against the cage but obviously just doesn't have the gas tank to apply the kind of nonstop pressure needed to shut down a guy as good as Imavov. But Fluffy does. There are no breaks. If he's holding you against the cage and you eventually shuck him off to gain distance, he (unlike anyone else) doesn't need time to reset and catch his breath from the exertion of applying that pressure. He's back on you like glue.I'd absolutely pick Fluffy to beat Imavov, while knowing that Imavov catching him with something big would be a possibility.