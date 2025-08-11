How did crazy Kevin Holland rip thru Fluffy in under a minute?

DiazSlap
Yeah yeah, “fighters improve” and all that usual bs…but what happened in this fight to make it so one-sided?
Looking at Fluffy take flush punches these days and just keep steamrolling fools is freaking amazing.
The dude is an absolute beast but Holland folded him like a chair…
Was Fluffy injured? Not taking things as seriously back then? Or what?
What the F happened? Damn Holland needs to get it together with that kind of talent…
