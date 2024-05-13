ReasonableMan
All three judges* scored Round 3 for Woodson.
At time of writing, 90.8% of fans on mmadecisions.com scored that round for Caceres.
Other than the last 15 seconds of the round, Caceres dominated the round.
Did the judges take a nap between rounds two and three, then wake up at the end of the third round?
*Sal D'Amato, Henry Gueary, Brian Puccillo
