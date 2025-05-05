How did Bo rationalize Ed Ruth?

AndrewGolota48

AndrewGolota48

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 12, 2007
Messages
15,798
Reaction score
4,458
Bo is infamous for taking about how his elite wrestling background made him so ready for everything the UFC could throw at him, that his opponents have never experienced grappling like his before etc.

Let's ignore that there have actually been ever higher credentialed wrestlers than Bo in MMA that have been far, far from invincible....but Ed Ruth was clear evidence right in his face. They wrestled at the same college, Penn St. Ruth is around 5 years older so you can guarantee that he was an idol of Bo growing up wrestling in high school while Ruth was in college, winning 3 NCAA titles. Then I'm sure he followed his MMA career, as a fellow wrestler looking to get into MMA himself.

I'm not sure why, but to my knowledge not a single interviewer has ever asked him what he thought those high level wrestlers like Ruth did wrong or differently that he wouldn't be subject to. I mean it would be awkward to put him in a position where he has to throw Ruth under the bus, but I'm very curious as to how he would've rationalized it.
 
Ruth noped out at age 29 with a record of 8-3. Let's see if Bo goes 1-2 over his next 3 and retires as well.
 
I forgot all about Ed Ruth. I remember when he signed with Bellator and a bunch of people here said the UFC was sinking because they were missing on guys like Ed. Ed would be the next great wrestler turned MMA fighter and he'd take over the sport.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Bo is infamous for taking about how his elite wrestling background made him so ready for everything the UFC could throw at him, that his opponents have never experienced grappling like his before etc.

Let's ignore that there have actually been ever higher credentialed wrestlers than Bo in MMA that have been far, far from invincible....but Ed Ruth was clear evidence right in his face. They wrestled at the same college, Penn St. Ruth is around 5 years older so you can guarantee that he was an idol of Bo growing up wrestling in high school while Ruth was in college, winning 3 NCAA titles. Then I'm sure he followed his MMA career, as a fellow wrestler looking to get into MMA himself.

I'm not sure why, but to my knowledge not a single interviewer has ever asked him what he thought those high level wrestlers like Ruth did wrong or differently that he wouldn't be subject to. I mean it would be awkward to put him in a position where he has to throw Ruth under the bus, but I'm very curious as to how he would've rationalized it.
Click to expand...
To add another wrinkle to your point, Ed Ruth trained out of AKA and Josh Thomson has said many times Khabib used to manhandle him in mma wrestling. Bo’s whole schtick is saying that the Dagi wrestling in mma only looks good because they haven’t gone against high level American wrestlers lol. Bo is so enamored with pure wrestling that he doesn’t appreciate how profoundly different mma wrestling is. He should’ve humbled himself and adapted his game instead of resting on his credentials.
 
Last edited:
Its not even the wrestling, we know he can wrestle but it seems he can do fuck all else?
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Ed Ruth did OK in MMA. I think he was more talented than Bo too.
Click to expand...

Yes he looked more athletic all around and natural with his hands. I actually don't know what held Ruth back, maybe just a mental thing because he didn't have a true passion for MMA.
 
I kind of think Bo was just angling himself for a few big paydays to make money. He somehow conned the UFC into giving him a $150,000 per fight contract or something like that. He was talking about beating up chimps and saying ridiculous shit.

<Fedor23>
 
Dr Seuss had a top seller that I think Bo should look into.
Screenshot_2025-05-05-08-39-03-67_40deb401b9ffe8e1df2f1cc5ba480b12.jpg
 
One thing Bo has over Ruth is grappling/bjj.

Ruth always seemd to be a very "wrestly" wrestler, while Bo seems to enjoy submissions and such.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Yes he looked more athletic all around and natural with his hands. I actually don't know what held Ruth back, maybe just a mental thing because he didn't have a true passion for MMA.
Click to expand...
Maybe he wasn't making a lot of money from MMA? For sure he teaches wrestling.. maybe he preferred to have a career without that much CTE involved.
Smart choice

Talking about wrestlers and Bellator... remember the Fortune bros? There was a particular user from these forums that hyped them up (specially the HW one) to the moon and then faded away once he got KTFOed.
 
For one, Bo says things because he knows he'll get a reaction out of people. When asked the 1 gorilla vs 100 people, he said 3 of him could take a gorilla. He's playing up his arrogance, part of the reason of why he is famous is because he says hes da shit.

Two, I think it's because Bo had a lot of success in BJJ right off the bat. He may just feel he has more of a knack for fighting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
Bo Nickal vs Cm Punk
2
Replies
29
Views
440
Bork Neslar
Bork Neslar
AndrewGolota48
"This loss will be good for Bo in the long run. He wasn't brought up properly. No shame in losing to RDR" etc etc
2
Replies
39
Views
630
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,970
Messages
57,257,165
Members
175,603
Latest member
James Wilson

Share this page

Back
Top