How did Bo rationalize Ed Ruth?

Bo is infamous for taking about how his elite wrestling background made him so ready for everything the UFC could throw at him, that his opponents have never experienced grappling like his before etc.



Let's ignore that there have actually been ever higher credentialed wrestlers than Bo in MMA that have been far, far from invincible....but Ed Ruth was clear evidence right in his face. They wrestled at the same college, Penn St. Ruth is around 5 years older so you can guarantee that he was an idol of Bo growing up wrestling in high school while Ruth was in college, winning 3 NCAA titles. Then I'm sure he followed his MMA career, as a fellow wrestler looking to get into MMA himself.



I'm not sure why, but to my knowledge not a single interviewer has ever asked him what he thought those high level wrestlers like Ruth did wrong or differently that he wouldn't be subject to. I mean it would be awkward to put him in a position where he has to throw Ruth under the bus, but I'm very curious as to how he would've rationalized it.