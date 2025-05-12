How did Belal beat Leon? He got lucky.

Belal fake gloves touched Leon is round 2/3 and it was downhill from there. Leon is better than Jack De Renegela, he is a better striker, better grappler.
 
Belal fake gloves touched Leon is round 2/3 and it was downhill from there. Leon is better than Jack De Renegela, he is a better striker, better grappler.
Leon has all the physical tools. He breaks and is generally mentally weak when it comes to the high-level fights. When we see guys like JDM, Buckley and Paddy, it's hard to say his is better than so and so. When it comes to those 3 and others like them, they are working hard and improving every fight. So maybe Leon is better than the JDM we've seen in previous fights but Leon isn't better than the JDM that fought Belal on Saturday.

I'm wondering if you might have a slight bias towards Leon based on your handle/Sherdog name?
 
Leon was whooping that ass in their first fight, but he kinda lost his fire once he got money, as soom as things get tough he gives up, I would say the end of that second fight proved that he can beat Betal if he actually...fights.
 
He completely changed his physique in his late 30s while full time MMA training and showed incredible stamina and strength. Earned him a title.

Not sure if he's still on that diet plan tho.
 
Leon is just not that good. He’s a glass cannon who wilts under pressure while Belal is a pressure fighter.

Belal is always a bad matchup for Leon.
 
