How did Belal beat Leon? He got lucky.

Leon Edwards
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2022
- Messages
- 717
- Reaction score
- 1,349
Belal fake gloves touched Leon is round 2/3 and it was downhill from there. Leon is better than Jack De Renegela, he is a better striker, better grappler.
Leon has all the physical tools. He breaks and is generally mentally weak when it comes to the high-level fights. When we see guys like JDM, Buckley and Paddy, it's hard to say his is better than so and so. When it comes to those 3 and others like them, they are working hard and improving every fight. So maybe Leon is better than the JDM we've seen in previous fights but Leon isn't better than the JDM that fought Belal on Saturday.Belal fake gloves touched Leon is round 2/3 and it was downhill from there. Leon is better than Jack De Renegela, he is a better striker, better grappler.