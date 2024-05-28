How did Aspinal become so annoying overnight?

In case anyone thinks I'm just hating on the guy, here is a thread I made less than two years ago praising both his fighting skills and his good attitude.

Finally a likeable fighter from the UK

Tom Aspinall sounds like a very cool dude every time he speaks, and his results in the cage speak for themselves. I gained a ton of new respect for him when he put Chael in his place and said he's not into whoring himself for a bit more money, always nice to see a man put his principles ahead...
Fast forward to his win over Pavlovich and the guy just did a full Dr Jekyll Mr Hyde transformation overnight.

I know there are a lot of people on this forum with Jones derangement syndrome so they will defend Tom's blatant whoring for that fight, but it's not happening and he needs to accept that it's not happening and move on.

He might be the best HW at the moment, he may be able to beat both Jones and Stipe... but none of it matters cause those guys have legacies and their fight isn't necessarily about who the best current HW is at the moment.

The fact that Tom can't seem to understand and accept that is just cringe, and makes him look thirsty and desperate.... contrary to everything he said less than two years ago when he told Chael he's not about whoring himself for promotion and more money.

Now he's begging for a big money fight against a legend so he can potentially be able to say he beat the great Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic. In reality he would look more like Brendan Schaub when he wanted to fight Mirko an Big Nog, just hoping to make a big name by beating washed up legends.

I'm not a Jones fan either, but I'm not as emotional about it as some of you. Him and Stipe want to fight each other before retiring and both have earned it so let them have their farewell party as they chose.

Tom stood out to me among the rest, because he wasn't that typical annoying Brit who couldn't shut his mouth, but now he's become one to some extent.
 
How has he become annoying? Are you a Jon Jones fan? Jon Jones fans tend to be degenerate individuals, so that might explain things.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
How has he become annoying? Are you a Jon Jones fan? Jon Jones fans tend to be degenerate individuals, so that might explain things.
Not even, rooted against him his entire career... that said I don't have that derangement syndrome about him either, if he's that good then so be it, but hoping Stipe knocks him out.
 
Koro_11 said:
Jones is old and retiring... I'll be more impressed if he beats Blaydes and Gane.
So you think he shouldn't fight for the title because "Jones is old"? Then maybe "old" Jon Jones should vacate the HW title he hasn't defended for over a year. How about that?

It sounds like you want Jones to be protected from Aspinall.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
So you think he shouldn't fight for the title because "Jones is old"? Then maybe "old" Jon Jones should vacate the HW title he hasn't defended for over a year. How about that?

It sounds like you want Jones to be protected from Aspinall.
No, I just don't think it means much if young prime Aspinal beat him now.

I mean trying to make a name of beating a big name that's past his prime is some Chris Weidman level shit, it would prove fuck all other than what we already know, that father time is undefeated.

Jones and Stipe is different tho, it's two old lions with established legacies.
 
Koro_11 said:
I'm not a Jones fan either
artworks-wOKmdHvdvvngY67z-UUcO6A-t500x500.jpg
 
These fighters have been struggling for years to make some big money in big money fights against top talent.

Tom is doing what he can to get his voice heard above Roar of Dana telling him he's only eligible at this time to be an "Inteim", and noise of the MMA mob.

Aspinall may be annoying to some -- but he's not wrong.
 
blaseblase said:
artworks-wOKmdHvdvvngY67z-UUcO6A-t500x500.jpg
Good thing we're on a forum that archives all our posting and me hating on Jones is all over it, especially back in the earlier days.

But hey, don't let a silly thing like facts get in the way of your fantasy, just keep doubting like a dummy despite having zero evidence to back it up.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
So you think he shouldn't fight for the title because "Jones is old"? Then maybe "old" Jon Jones should vacate the HW title he hasn't defended for over a year. How about that?

It sounds like you want Jones to be protected from Aspinall.
I agree with this. If Jones vs Stipe is such an Important Legacy fight and it will sell a bazillion PPV and jones plans on riding off after, Why not make it a non title fight? Why must The UFC HW title be the back drop for a fight involving a Guy who hasn't fought in 3 years and a Guy Who is openly planing on retiring after the fight? There is already a defending interim champion and everything.
 
