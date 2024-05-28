How did Aspinal become so annoying overnight?

Finally a likeable fighter from the UK Tom Aspinall sounds like a very cool dude every time he speaks, and his results in the cage speak for themselves. I gained a ton of new respect for him when he put Chael in his place and said he's not into whoring himself for a bit more money, always nice to see a man put his principles ahead...

In case anyone thinks I'm just hating on the guy, here is a thread I made less than two years ago praising both his fighting skills and his good attitude.Fast forward to his win over Pavlovich and the guy just did a full Dr Jekyll Mr Hyde transformation overnight.I know there are a lot of people on this forum with Jones derangement syndrome so they will defend Tom's blatant whoring for that fight, but it's not happening and he needs to accept that it's not happening and move on.He might be the best HW at the moment, he may be able to beat both Jones and Stipe... but none of it matters cause those guys have legacies and their fight isn't necessarily about who the best current HW is at the moment.The fact that Tom can't seem to understand and accept that is just cringe, and makes him look thirsty and desperate.... contrary to everything he said less than two years ago when he told Chael he's not about whoring himself for promotion and more money.Now he's begging for a big money fight against a legend so he can potentially be able to say he beat the great Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic. In reality he would look more like Brendan Schaub when he wanted to fight Mirko an Big Nog, just hoping to make a big name by beating washed up legends.I'm not a Jones fan either, but I'm not as emotional about it as some of you. Him and Stipe want to fight each other before retiring and both have earned it so let them have their farewell party as they chose.Tom stood out to me among the rest, because he wasn't that typical annoying Brit who couldn't shut his mouth, but now he's become one to some extent.