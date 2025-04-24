How did anyone overcome the sheer size of George Roop at 135?

AndrewGolota48
Imagine you're a normal size bantamweight and you're looking up at this 6'1" monster of a man that has the reach to hit you twice as far away as you can hit him and will use his size and strength to toss you around in the clinch if you try to close the distance.
I sincerely can't understand how any of his opponents were able to overcome that incredible size advantage psychologically or physically. He has to be the most gargantuan 135 in the history of MMA.
