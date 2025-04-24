How did anyone overcome the sheer size of George Roop at 135?

Imagine you're a normal size bantamweight and you're looking up at this 6'1" monster of a man that has the reach to hit you twice as far away as you can hit him and will use his size and strength to toss you around in the clinch if you try to close the distance.

I sincerely can't understand how any of his opponents were able to overcome that incredible size advantage psychologically or physically. He has to be the most gargantuan 135 in the history of MMA.

20131105045208_5D3_9157.JPG

004_George_Roop_and_Reuben_Duran.1363384585.jpg

20140704055323_5D3_1400.JPG
 
His last opponent used his arm to break Georges leg
 
Less muscle you have the less you can cut. Alot Of the skinny fighters walk around like 10 pounds above their weight class

That type of shit works quite well in boxing tho
 
He wasn't a bad fighter. First one to finish KZ iirc

He just had a long career and eventually faltered. And he was never top of the food chain. Someone eliminated him on TUF
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
George Roop destroyed the two greatest prospects in 135 history, Hioki and Grispi.

Haha I just looked it up and Hioki won that fight by split decision, I seriously didn't remember it that way....
Click to expand...

It's funny and also scary how it's possible to remember something incredibly incorrectly. In MMA it's easily noticeable when you go back and check on something like you just did. But it leaves me wondering what real life shit I'm remembering completely wrong lol.
 
Same reason guys beat Struve. Roop left his chin straight up without the durability to back it up.
 
Cubs knockout of him is one of my favorites
His mouthpiece bounces off the cage wall

 
