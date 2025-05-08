How delusional are fighter's really?

Bo Nickals loss had me thinking about this, but there's no shortage of examples. To some extent, bring delusional is necessary or potentially beneficial for competitors and athletes, perhaps especially fighters. On top of this most fans know nothing about this sport and just listen to the UFC narrative. How many of you guys knew Val Woodburn to be a 7-0 prospect? In reality he was a full time landscaper training out of Apopka Florida, a 30 year old 5'8 MW who had never fought relative to even regional scenes...anyone decent and clearly lacked any real talent or ability, was a guy whod never get signed, hundreds of better candidates, they brought him in especially for Bo to slaughter. The contender series was similar, the guys he faced weren't fit to be on but were brought just to give Bo easy wins. Zack Borrego is a 6-5 regional fighter and Donovan Beard is an 8-5 regional fighter...those are his two contender series wins.



Bo talked about Beard and Woodburn like they were legitimate contenders and big tests, "hey man I'm fighting a guy who's 7-0 he could be the next ranked UFC fighter if it wasn't for him fighting me" I get hyping yourself up, but did he really believe this? Did he not look into their records, opponents they fought, gyms they trained out of, fight tape? They were literally awful. He said he performed perfectly vs Paul Craig and anyone criticizing the performance doesn't know anything about MMA and only people with more experience than him in combat sports can have an opinion that matters. Dude got thrown head over heels by Brundage and barely scraped by Craig, Craig and aging butt scooper with 0 striking as the perfect style for Bo. I'm hearing how RDR was a dream matchup for Bo, another dude known for bad striking and a significantly lesser takedown ability on paper was a cherry pick to favor Bo while still being a noticeable step up.



Also all this shit about Bo being so green, he's not, it's context guys. He began training out of ATT in 2019 to help Jorge Masvidal with his wrestling and then full time for MMA in 2021 after losing in the Olympic trials....Bo is a better wrestler than you guys think, he's beaten Worlds gold medalists, Asian games medalists, fellow U23 worlds gold medalists over a short span of time in international freestyle, he just couldn't get past Olympic Gold medalist David Taylor in his home country. Izzy came to MMA at 22 and became champ at 30, Romero came to MMA at 32 and by 36 knocked out a prime Brunson to be top 10, Weidman came to MMA at 23-24, champ by 29. Bo is 29, he came to MMA at 23-24.