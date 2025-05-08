How delusional are fighter's really?

HuskySamoan

HuskySamoan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jan 23, 2017
Messages
16,793
Reaction score
34,367
Bo Nickals loss had me thinking about this, but there's no shortage of examples. To some extent, bring delusional is necessary or potentially beneficial for competitors and athletes, perhaps especially fighters. On top of this most fans know nothing about this sport and just listen to the UFC narrative. How many of you guys knew Val Woodburn to be a 7-0 prospect? In reality he was a full time landscaper training out of Apopka Florida, a 30 year old 5'8 MW who had never fought relative to even regional scenes...anyone decent and clearly lacked any real talent or ability, was a guy whod never get signed, hundreds of better candidates, they brought him in especially for Bo to slaughter. The contender series was similar, the guys he faced weren't fit to be on but were brought just to give Bo easy wins. Zack Borrego is a 6-5 regional fighter and Donovan Beard is an 8-5 regional fighter...those are his two contender series wins.

Bo talked about Beard and Woodburn like they were legitimate contenders and big tests, "hey man I'm fighting a guy who's 7-0 he could be the next ranked UFC fighter if it wasn't for him fighting me" I get hyping yourself up, but did he really believe this? Did he not look into their records, opponents they fought, gyms they trained out of, fight tape? They were literally awful. He said he performed perfectly vs Paul Craig and anyone criticizing the performance doesn't know anything about MMA and only people with more experience than him in combat sports can have an opinion that matters. Dude got thrown head over heels by Brundage and barely scraped by Craig, Craig and aging butt scooper with 0 striking as the perfect style for Bo. I'm hearing how RDR was a dream matchup for Bo, another dude known for bad striking and a significantly lesser takedown ability on paper was a cherry pick to favor Bo while still being a noticeable step up.

Also all this shit about Bo being so green, he's not, it's context guys. He began training out of ATT in 2019 to help Jorge Masvidal with his wrestling and then full time for MMA in 2021 after losing in the Olympic trials....Bo is a better wrestler than you guys think, he's beaten Worlds gold medalists, Asian games medalists, fellow U23 worlds gold medalists over a short span of time in international freestyle, he just couldn't get past Olympic Gold medalist David Taylor in his home country. Izzy came to MMA at 22 and became champ at 30, Romero came to MMA at 32 and by 36 knocked out a prime Brunson to be top 10, Weidman came to MMA at 23-24, champ by 29. Bo is 29, he came to MMA at 23-24.
 
Romero was down two rounds against Brunson before a miraculous third round comeback.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Romero was down two rounds against Brunson before a miraculous third round comeback.
Click to expand...

Yeah, that critique would mean something if it wasn't for the fact that he kept doing that. Kennedy, Brunson, Markes, Weidman. Within 4-5 years in MMA Romero was definitively a top 10 guy and on his way up he wasn't pampered and fed cans under the guise of them being legit competition.
 
He'd be fighting for the belt had he beat CM Punk instead.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Also all this shit about Bo being so green, he's not, it's context guys. He began training out of ATT in 2019 to help Jorge Masvidal with his wrestling and then full time for MMA in 2021 after losing in the Olympic trials....Bo is a better wrestler than you guys think, he's beaten Worlds gold medalists, Asian games medalists, fellow U23 worlds gold medalists over a short span of time in international freestyle, he just couldn't get past Olympic Gold medalist David Taylor in his home country. Izzy came to MMA at 22 and became champ at 30, Romero came to MMA at 32 and by 36 knocked out a prime Brunson to be top 10, Weidman came to MMA at 23-24, champ by 29. Bo is 29, he came to MMA at 23-24.
Click to expand...
the difference is being a sheltered white boy and taking your first punch ever at age 24. I got punched 5 times in a row by my russian friend on the playground when we were 8 and it gave me a hematoma.
 
my mom beat me when I was 2 years old cause I cried when my grandma carried me instead of my mom. I even still remember it.
 
Bo's problem is his mouth writing checks his ass can't cash. if he would just stfu and say "i'm working hard and we'll see what happens" nobody would give a shit. but when you say you can beat Pererira and Adesanya in 1 night or whatever the fuck, people are EXPECTING big spectacular things from you. don't hype yourself until you're ready to produce.
 
Bo knew that he was the best wrestler in the world, or one of the very, very best, and thought that this basically meant he would also be the best MMA fighter if he trained striking for a bit.

Sadly for him, he didn't start fighting in 2003.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
That was a Unanimous decision win? Lol
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
koa pomaikai
K
big franklin
The UFC is pushing Bo Nickal, but I'm not buying. Here's why.
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
5K
David Street
David Street
Ara tech
The end of Bo Nickal ? Reinier de Ridder is a tough challenge to overcome...
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
AndrewGolota48
How did Bo rationalize Ed Ruth?
2
Replies
38
Views
583
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,129
Messages
57,267,872
Members
175,611
Latest member
DrinkBoy

Share this page

Back
Top